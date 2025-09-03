Forthright Properties Launches its Redesigned Website

A leading residential developer & property manager in Manitoba enhances customer experience with a streamlined leasing process via a redesigned digital platform

WINNIPEG, MANITOBA, CANADA, September 3, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Forthright Properties, a professionally managed family-owned rental company established in 2011, has launched its redesigned website to provide Manitoba residents with an enhanced digital rental experience. The new platform offers real-time availability, and comprehensive property information for families and individuals seeking modern rental accommodations.

The redesigned website addresses the growing demand for digital rental solutions in Manitoba's residential market. With the company's expanding portfolio of 1,500+ rental apartments across 16 property locations, the new platform enables prospective residents to compare properties, submit inquiries, and complete applications through an integrated online system.

"Our redesigned website reflects our commitment to making the rental process simple and stress-free for Manitoba residents," said Mrs. Claudia Humaire, Manager, Marketing & Leasing Forthright Properties. "The new platform provides real-time availability and modern tools that help families and individuals find their next home faster than ever before."

The enhanced website features detailed property listings for Forthright Properties' developments across Winnipeg and within a 60-kilometre radius, including locations in West St. Paul, Saint Adolphe, and Steinbach. Each listing includes comprehensive information about suite features, amenities, and neighbourhood details to support informed decision-making.

Key features of the redesigned website include real-time availability updates, virtual property tours, and streamlined application processes. The platform showcases the company's housing amenities designed for everyday comfort, including in-suite laundry, modern finishes with bright open layouts, private outdoor spaces such as balconies or patios, and proximity to schools, shopping, restaurants, and green spaces.

The website launch comes as Forthright Properties continues to expand its presence in Manitoba's rental market. The company currently serves over 4,000 satisfied residents through its portfolio of apartments and townhomes, supported a comprehensive team of property managers, leasing professionals, maintenance personnel, and customer support staff.

Resident testimonials highlight the company's service quality and maintenance standards. one tenant noted, "I just wanted to say how impressed I always am with your team of maintenance workers. The two this morning were polite, helpful, courteous, and knowledgeable—very pleasant experience. Every time we have had the need to call on maintenance, each and every worker was excellent. These staff are a complement to Forthright Properties. Thank you."

Another praised the company's customer service approach, stating, "Always helpful, friendly, and accommodating! Any concerns or questions were resolved immediately. Very smooth move-in and move-out process."

A new resident expressed satisfaction with the move-in experience: "So excited to be here! Love it so far! I loved the little tote bag with some home goodies in it, that was perfect!"

Forthright Properties' digital transformation supports the company's mission to deliver dynamic housing options for individuals and families while maintaining professional customer service and quality property care. The website provides comprehensive information about accommodations and the company's approach to responsive service and clear communication.

The new platform includes detailed property information for signature developments such as The Boardwalk, The Edge, West Acres Estates, The One, Brighton Heights, and Legacy Towers, each offering distinct amenities and location benefits across Manitoba's residential markets.

To explore available suites or learn more about Forthright Properties, visit the company’s website or call +1 (204) 222-8582. Additional resources and updates are available via the company’s blog.

###

About Forthright Properties

Forthright Properties (https://www.forthrightproperties.ca/about-us), established in 2011 and headquartered in Navin, Manitoba, is a family-owned, professionally managed company dedicated to providing modern housing. With a rapidly growing portfolio of properties, Forthright is committed to delivering fresh, innovative, and functional design in all of its suites. The company serves residents in Winnipeg and within a 60 km radius, ensuring everyone has a clean, attractive, and safe place to call home.

Contact

7 Green Acres Lane

Navin, MB, R5T 0H2

Canda

Phone: 204-222-8582

https://maps.app.goo.gl/qd4xPUtHHJFFTCrK8

Note to Editors

• Forthright Properties was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Navin, Manitoba with a satellite office in Headlingly

• The company serves residents in Winnipeg and within a 60 km radius, including small cities and towns.

• Forthright Properties' portfolio has grown rapidly over the years, showcasing their expertise in property management and development.

• The company's team consists of property managers, leasing coordinators, and maintenance staff.

• For media inquiries, please contact Mrs. Claudia Humaire, Manager, Marketing & Leasing at Forthright Properties.

End of Press Release.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.