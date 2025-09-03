Chevrolet Silverado: Highlights ALM Chevrolet South

The 2025 Silverado is a game-changer for our customers. From weekend warriors to commercial fleets, this truck delivers the perfect blend of toughness and sophistication.” — Khush Bhatia

UNION CITY, GA, UNITED STATES, September 3, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ALM Chevy South Announces Availability of the 2025 Chevrolet Silverado

ALM Chevy South today confirmed the arrival of the 2025 Chevrolet Silverado, introducing updates to Chevrolet’s full-size pickup lineup. The latest model incorporates engineering enhancements and technology features aimed at supporting both commercial and recreational use.

Highlights of the 2025 Silverado:

Torque Output The TurboMax engine delivers 430 lb-ft of standard torque, designed to support demanding tasks across varied applications.

Diesel Range Efficiency The Duramax 3.0L Turbo-Diesel engine, exclusive to GM, offers an EPA-estimated range of up to 624 miles per tank.

Off-Road Configurations Trail Boss and ZR2 variants include a factory-installed two-inch lift and Z71 suspension, tailored for off-road performance.

Trailering Technology Available Super Cruise enables hands-free trailering, positioning the Silverado as the only full-size pickup with this feature.

Cargo Management The MultiFlex tailgate and 12 standard tie-downs support flexible cargo handling. A standard cargo volume of 89.1 cubic feet ranks among the highest in the segment.

Additional available features include an eight-camera system offering up to 14 viewing angles, including a transparent trailer view. The interior integrates a 13.4-inch diagonal touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto® compatibility. Optional features include wireless charging, a built-in Wi-Fi hotspot, and multiple USB-C ports.

Safety features include a high-strength steel frame, up to ten airbags, and available driver-assist technologies such as lane-keep assist, automatic emergency braking, and adaptive cruise control.

John Smith, General Manager at ALM Chevy South, stated, “The 2025 Silverado is a game-changer for our customers. From weekend warriors to commercial fleets, this truck delivers the perfect blend of toughness and sophistication.”

ALM Chevy South will provide financing options and introductory incentives on select Silverado models. Additional details, including trim levels and pricing, are available at almchevysouth.com or by visiting the dealership.

