Thyroid Cancer Strikes Women 3x More Often — New #NeckCheck Challenge Aims to Change That

Florida surgeon launches nationwide campaign this Thyroid Cancer Awareness Month to make neck checks as routine as breast exams

TAMPA , FL, UNITED STATES, September 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Women have been taught for decades how to perform breast self-exams — but very few have ever been shown how to check their thyroid, even though thyroid cancer is one of the fastest-growing cancers in women. This September, Dr. Rashmi Roy, senior surgeon at the Clayman Thyroid Center in Tampa, is on a mission to change that with the “Neck Check” Challenge — a simple, two-minute self-exam that could save your life.“Thyroid cancer is three times more common in women than in men and most often affects women between the ages of 30 and 50,” says Dr. Roy, the highest-volume thyroid surgeon in the world. “It typically has no symptoms and does not show up on bloodwork — even thyroid labs. That’s why it’s so important to know what to look for and be proactive about checking your neck.”The Hidden Threat of Thyroid CancerThyroid cancer often develops silently. It can grow for years without causing pain, noticeable swelling, or changes in thyroid hormone levels. This means it can go undetected unless you know what signs to look for — or unless a skilled doctor spots it during a physical exam or imaging study. If found early, many types of thyroid cancer have cure rates over 95% . That’s why awareness and early detection are so critical.The “Neck Check” ChallengeThe Neck Check is simple, quick, and requires only a mirror and your hands!1. Stand in front of a mirror and focus on the lower front area of your neck, above your collarbones and below your voice box.2. Feel around the entire front area of your neck for any lumps, bumps, or asymmetry.3. Continue feeling around the lymph nodes (sides of your neck).4. If you see or feel anything unusual, schedule an evaluation with a thyroid expert.Dr. Roy demonstrates the self-check in this short video: https://youtu.be/rGeoNG2ui4I As part of Thyroid Cancer Awareness Month, Dr. Roy is challenging women across the country to post their own #NeckCheck videos on social media. Participants are encouraged to record themselves performing the check, say “I did my #NeckCheck — now it’s your turn!” and tag three friends to keep the challenge going.Patient Stories Show the ImpactDr. Roy has seen countless patients who caught their thyroid cancer early thanks to a self-check or an observant friend:- One woman noticed a lump while putting on a necklace.- Another spotted something unusual in a selfie.- Yet another felt a bump while swallowing in front of the mirror.“All of them came in, diagnosed, treated, and today are cancer-free,” said Dr. Roy. “That’s the power of awareness.”From Tampa to the WorldDr. Roy’s award-winning thyroid screening program has already saved countless lives in Florida by detecting cancers early — sometimes before patients had any idea something was wrong. She’s now determined to take the message global, encouraging women everywhere to take just two minutes to protect their health. She is also submitting her screening program data to the American Thyroid Association, with the goal of making annual thyroid ultrasounds for women over 40 as routine as mammograms.About Dr. Rashmi RoyDr. Rashmi Roy is one of the most experienced thyroid surgeons in the world and the Director of Thyroid Surgical Services at the Clayman Thyroid Center in Tampa, Florida. She performs more thyroid surgeries annually than nearly any other surgeon in the United States. Dr. Roy is recognized internationally for her surgical expertise, her commitment to patient education, and her leadership in thyroid cancer awareness. She is also the host of the popular YouTube channel Goiter Guru, where she educates patients worldwide on thyroid health.About the Clayman Thyroid CenterThe Clayman Thyroid Center is part of the Norman Clayman Endocrine Institute at the Hospital for Endocrine Surgery in Tampa, Florida. It is the nation’s highest-volume thyroid surgery center, performing over 2,500 thyroid operations each year. Patients travel from across the United States and around the world for expert care at the institute, which is dedicated exclusively to the surgical treatment of thyroid, parathyroid, and adrenal tumors.About the Hospital for Endocrine SurgeryThe Hospital for Endocrine Surgery, established in January 2022, is the world's largest endocrine surgery practice, encompassing the Norman Parathyroid Center, Clayman Thyroid Center, and Carling Adrenal Center. Committed to advancing the field of endocrine surgery and providing world-class care, the hospital has surpassed 20,000 new patient consults within just two years of its inception. Patients from 98 countries and all 50 states have sought the expertise of the hospital's renowned specialists. www.hospitalforendocrinesurgery.com Watch the Neck Check demonstration video here: https://youtu.be/MZZI5ptVapc

Dr. Rashmi Roy demonstrates the neck check. She is one of the most experienced thyroid surgeons in the world at the Clayman Thyroid Center in Tampa, Florida.

