Award-winning psychologist’s new book empowers teens to overcome anxiety, find purpose, and thrive in today’s world

FALLS CHURCH, VA, UNITED STATES, September 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Award-winning psychologist Dr. Brian Razzino has released his independently published book, Awakening the Five Champions: Keys to Success for Every Teen (Razzino & Associates, 2024), which recently won a Nautilus Silver Award in Young Adult Non-Fiction. The book introduces teens to the “Five Champions” — the Warrior, Wizard, Healer, Lover, and Seeker — powerful archetypes designed to help young people navigate anxiety, self-doubt, social pressure, and the quest for identity in today’s fast-paced world.A Timely Resource for a Generation Under PressureToday’s youth are facing what the U.S. Surgeon General has called a national crisis in adolescent mental health, with rates of anxiety, depression, and loneliness at historic highs. But the challenges extend beyond individual wellbeing. We are living in a time of significant political, economic, and social upheaval, where rapid shifts in technology, career paths, and cultural expectations have left many young people struggling to find their footing.This generation is also experiencing a deep crisis of purpose. Traditional pathways to independence — whether through work, education, or community life — no longer offer the same certainty, leaving teens and young adults feeling sidelined, disconnected, and unsure about their futures in ways prior generations did not face.Awakening the Five Champions arrives at this pivotal moment, offering a fresh and hopeful path forward. Drawing on nearly 30 years of clinical practice, Dr. Razzino presents a strengths-based framework that encourages teens to see themselves not as problems to be fixed, but as champions equipped with inner resources to thrive. Written in a teen-friendly voice, the book blends psychology, storytelling, and practical strategies to help young people reclaim confidence, identity, and direction in uncertain times.About the AuthorDr. Brian Razzino is a licensed clinical psychologist, speaker, and award-winning author with nearly 30 years of experience helping children, teens, and families thrive. He has held faculty appointments at George Washington University and Children’s National Medical Center, where he taught courses in psychology, supervised doctoral trainees, and served on dissertation committees. He continues to lecture at George Washington University and presents at professional meetings, including the Eastern Psychological Association and the American Academy of Child and Adolescent Psychiatry.Dr. Razzino has been a speaker for Fairfax County Public Schools, providing workshops for parents and educators on child development, resilience, and family coping. His research on youth mental health, substance use, and family resilience has been published in journals such as Psychiatric Services and Adolescence.Beyond his academic and clinical work, Dr. Razzino has contributed to national outlets including Parent Magazine and CNN’s Health & Wellness section. He also uses TikTok to reach teens directly, where more than 600,000 followers engage with his videos on mental health, resilience, and the struggles young people face today. Raised in Chicago, Dr. Razzino overcame his own childhood adversity, inspiring his lifelong mission to help young people uncover their inner strengths.________________________________________Availability & Media RequestsAwakening the Five Champions: Keys to Success for Every Teen is available now in paperback and Kindle on Amazon, as well as through Barnes & NobleApple Books, Kobo, ebooks.com, and Walmart.com.Media inquiries, review copy requests, or interview scheduling: Contact Dr. Brian Razzino at dr.brianrazzino@gmail.com.

