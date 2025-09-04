Thailand LAB INTERNATIONAL 2025 Strengthens Thailand’s Role as a Regional Innovation Hub

BITEC BANGKNA, BANGKOK, THAILAND, September 4, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Thailand is reinforcing its position as a regional hub for science, biotechnology, chemical, and medical and health innovation with the official opening of Thailand LAB INTERNATIONAL 2025 at BITEC, Bangkok. Now in its 15th edition, the exhibition has evolved into one of Asia’s leading platforms. This year, it strategically co-locates Thailand LAB INTERNATIONAL, BioAP INTERNATIONAL, FutureCHEM INTERNATIONAL, Health & Innovation Asia, and the new Food For Health Pavilion. Organized by VNU Asia Pacific, this three-day event, running from September 3 to 5, 2025, brings together laboratory technology, biotechnology, chemicals, healthcare, and food innovation to cultivate a dynamic ecosystem connecting research, industry, and application.

Thailand LAB 2025 Opens with Strong Institutional Support The Opening Ceremony was graced by leaders from government and industry. Ms. Panadda Kongma, Vice President – Business, VNU Asia Pacific, delivered the welcome address. Remarks were also given by Mr. Pongsak Fusrisi, President of the Science and Technology Trade Association; Mr. Salanroj Sutaschuto, Chief Operating Officer and Senior Vice President of the Thailand Convention and Exhibition Bureau; and Dr. Visit Limlurcha, Vice Chairman of the Thai Chamber of Commerce, Chairman of the Processed Food & Future Food Committee, and President of the Thai Future Food Trade Association. Mrs. Pennapa Kanjana, Deputy Secretary-General of the Office of Atoms for Peace, representing the Minister of Higher Education, Science, Research and Innovation, officially opened the exhibition.

Mrs. Pennapa Kanjana stated, “Thailand LAB INTERNATIONAL, together with BioAP INTERNATIONAL, FutureCHEM INTERNATIONAL, and Health & Innovation Asia 2025, is a premier platform for Thailand and ASEAN to showcase strengths in science, laboratory technology, and advanced testing. Covering industries from food and pharmaceuticals to healthcare and biotechnology, the event is more than an exhibition—it is a hub for collaboration, knowledge exchange, and innovation. This aligns with the Ministry of Higher Education, Science, Research and Innovation’s mission to build a skilled workforce, drive an innovation-based economy, and deliver sustainable benefits to society”.

Expanding Scale and Global Reach This year’s edition boasts 276 exhibitors featuring over 500 brands from 15 countries, occupying 15,000 square meters of exhibition space. The participation includes 60% Thai and 40% international exhibitors, with strong representation from pavilions from China, Taiwan, and South Korea, underscoring Thailand’s increasing role as both a gateway and hub for regional collaboration. More than 12,000 professional visitors are expected to attend.

Ms. Panadda Kongma, Vice President – Business, VNU Asia Pacific, added, “This year, we are proud to welcome new academic and innovation partners advancing medical Artificial Intelligence and digital health, alongside agencies such as the National Innovation Agency, the Technology Entrepreneurship Development Fund, and Knowledge Exchange that support the next generation of startups. With strong support from long-standing partners including the Tourism Authority of Thailand and the Thailand Convention and Exhibition Bureau, Thailand LAB INTERNATIONAL 2025 is not just an exhibition—it is a catalyst positioning Thailand as a leading hub for innovation in the region”.

Dr. Visit Limlurcha emphasized, “These four exhibitions are more than trade shows; they are global platforms for collaboration between researchers, government, industry, and entrepreneurs, driving knowledge transfer, technology development, and Thailand’s competitiveness. In particular, food science and laboratory standards are vital for positioning Thailand as a Future Food & Health Innovation Hub”.

Mr. Pongsak Fusrisi highlighted the significant market potential, stating, “Over the past decade, Thailand LAB INTERNATIONAL has proven itself as a vital marketplace for laboratory instruments, driving investment, research, and innovation across the region. With the addition of BioAP INTERNATIONAL, FutureCHEM INTERNATIONAL, and Health & Innovation Asia, the event now spans life sciences, biotechnology, chemistry, and health innovation—creating new opportunities for Thailand in the global market. The laboratory instruments and scientific equipment sector is projected to grow at a Compound Annual Growth Rate of 6.7% from 2024–2030, up from 450 million US Dollars in 2023, underscoring its strong potential”.

Mr. Salanroj Sutaschuto added that the Thailand Convention and Exhibition Bureau is proud to support this growth, reinforcing Thailand’s position as a premier destination for international trade shows and a sustainable hub for the Meetings, Incentives, Conferences, Exhibitions industry.

Program Highlights and New Features Over three days, the event will feature diverse programs including the Biotech FTI Forum and Taiwan Biotech Innovation Showcase on Day 1. Day 2 will host the ASEAN Food Safety Forum, BIC International Congress, Technology Entrepreneurship Development Fund Startup Presentations, and the Sustainable LAB Forum. Day 3 concludes with the Med Artificial Intelligence Next Generation Forum and ISO/IEC 17025 updates.

This edition introduces exciting new features, including the TAITRA Pavilion spotlighting Taiwan’s biotech excellence and the Technology Entrepreneurship Development Fund Startup Bay showcasing Thai entrepreneurs. VNU Asia Pacific also announced Bio+Healthtech INTERNATIONAL 2026, which will merge biotechnology and health innovation into a unified global platform next year.

Commitment to Sustainability VNU Asia Pacific reaffirms its sustainability pledge in partnership with BITEC (Bangkok International Trade & Exhibition Centre) by introducing the Altotech Real-time Carbon Tracking Dashboard. This system meticulously tracks greenhouse gas emissions across all scopes—from venue energy and electricity to participant travel, logistics, and waste—and offsets them with certified carbon credits, aiming to make Thailand LAB INTERNATIONAL 2025 a truly carbon-neutral trade exhibition.

Event Details: Thailand LAB INTERNATIONAL 2025, co-located with BioAP INTERNATIONAL, FutureCHEM INTERNATIONAL, and Health & Innovation Asia, runs from September 3 to 5, 2025, at BITEC, Bangkok. For more information, please visit www.thailandlab.com or www.health-innovation-asia.com. Contact: +662 111 6611 Ext. 330 (VNU Asia Pacific).

