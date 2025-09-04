EXOS Wealth Systems Inc. Unveils Amoré: A Game-Changing, AI-Powered Life Insurance Solution for Advisors and Clients

CANADA, September 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- EXOS Wealth Systems Inc. is set to revolutionize the life insurance industry with the launch of Amoré , an innovative, AI-powered life insurance solution underwritten by Humania Assurance. Designed to streamline the advisor experience, Amoré leverages cutting-edge artificial intelligence to simplify compliance, accelerate application processing, and enhance overall efficiency - empowering advisors to better serve their clients. Customers will also enjoy unmatched flexibility, with coverage options ranging from 5 to 40 years, ensuring personalized protection for every stage of life. Policies are issued immediately, no waiting! At this time, Amoré is available through Customplan Financial Advisors A standout feature of Amoré is the advisor’s personalized website, allowing advisors to elevate their digital presence effortlessly. By selecting from professionally curated imagery and branding elements tailored to their target market, advisors can create a compelling, client-focused website with ease. This seamless personalization enhances trust and engagement, setting advisors apart in an increasingly competitive landscape."Amoré is more than just a life insurance product - it's a breakthrough in how advisors connect with and serve their clients," said Richard S. Pyper, CEO of EXOS Wealth Systems Inc. "By integrating AI and offering tailored branding solutions, we are giving advisors the tools they need to grow their business while ensuring a seamless, efficient experience for their clients."Kevin Pledge, CEO of Acceptiv, added: "Technology is transforming the insurance industry, and with Amoré, we're making it easier for advisors to provide fast, seamless coverage to their clients. Our goal is to remove friction from the insurance process, ensuring more Canadians get the protection they need.""This launch marks an important step in our goal to provide innovative, client-centric life insurance solutions," said Nicolas Moskiou, President and Chief Executive Officer of Humania. "By collaborating with EXOS and Acceptiv, we’re not only expanding our product offerings but also delivering a digital experience that makes protecting what matters most easier and more accessible than ever."Valerie Le Roux, Vice President, Product and Partnerships, noted: “This new platform is designed for advisors - providing them with the tools necessary to better serve clients, strengthen relationships, and grow their business. We believe this partnership will add significant value for both our distribution network and policyholders.”EXOS Wealth Systems Inc. is a forward-thinking financial technology firm dedicated to empowering advisors with digital solutions that enhance their efficiency, compliance, and client engagement. By leveraging AI and automation, EXOS simplifies the advisor experience, helping them navigate complex regulatory requirements while optimizing business growth.Amoré is made possible through the collaboration between EXOS Wealth Systems Inc., Humania Assurance, and Acceptiv. Acceptiv is an insurtech and developer of RiskDX, a platform created to address key challenges in the insurance sector, including long processing times, missed middle-market opportunities, and advisor frustrations with underwriting.For over 150 years, Humania Assurance has been at the forefront of designing innovative life, disability, and health insurance solutions. Committed to adapting to the changing needs of Canadians, Humania continues to push boundaries by supporting technology-driven solutions like Amoré, reinforcing its reputation as a leader in the insurance industry.Customplan Financial Advisors is a nationally recognized MGA known for its commitment to advisor success. With strong relationships across leading insurance carriers and financial institutions, Customplan provides advisors with top-tier education, training, and technology. Their dedication to professional growth and innovative support makes them an ideal partner for delivering forward-thinking solutions like Amoré.If you are interested in learning more about spreading Amoré, go to https://amoreinsurance.info/ and book a meeting today!

