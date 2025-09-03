EB-3 Visa Calculator Helps Employers Reduce Hiring Expenses by Up to 80%

The EB-3 Visa Workforce ROI Calculator

New online tool empowers U.S. businesses to cut turnover costs and improve workforce stability amid persistent entry-level labor shortages.

NY, UNITED STATES, September 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- EB3.Work today announced the release of its trademarked EB-3 Visa ROI Calculator, a first-of-its-kind tool designed to help employers measure the cost savings of EB-3 visa sponsorship. The calculator is now available at https://employer.eb3.work/roi-calc/ A Growing Crisis in Entry-Level HiringEmployers nationwide are struggling to fill and keep entry-level roles. According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, there were 7.4 million job openings in June 2025 but only 7.0 million unemployed workers, which means there are fewer available workers than jobs. The imbalance is especially severe in industries that rely on hourly and entry-level labor. Hospitality alone posted more than 750,000 openings in June, with a 4.9% quits rate, more than double the national average. Construction, warehousing, landscaping, trucking, and healthcare continue to report hundreds of thousands of vacancies, forcing employers into constant recruiting and retraining cycles.Turnover in entry-level positions often exceeds 300 to 400 percent annually, creating both logistical and financial strain. Each time an employee leaves, employers must pay for recruiting, advertising, interviewing, onboarding, and training. For companies managing dozens or even hundreds of positions, these costs can climb into hundreds of thousands of dollars every year.How the ROI Calculator WorksThe Most Compelling Example: Hundreds of Positions, Hundreds of Thousands in SavingsTo reflect the reality of larger employers, the EB-3 ROI Calculator also shows results at scale. For example, a business with 100 entry-level positions, an average tenure of just three months, and $1,000 in training cost per worker faces nearly $400,000 in annual training expenses due to turnover. By switching to EB-3 visa workers, that cost drops to just over $100,000 - unlocking almost $300,000 in yearly savings. The return on investment exceeds 19,000%, a figure that clearly demonstrates the financial impact of stabilizing the workforce with EB-3 sponsorship. This is the scenario most compelling to HR leaders, CFOs, and executives: real six-figure savings that directly improve the bottom line.“Companies plan for marketing, technology, and growth, but too often they overlook the true cost of labor turnover,” said John Dorer, CEO of EB3.Work. “Entry-level churn has become one of the largest hidden expenses in business today, draining budgets and disrupting operations. The ROI Calculator shines a spotlight on those costs in real dollars and cents, giving employers the data they need to finally confront the problem. With a clear picture in front of them, business leaders can make smarter hiring decisions, reduce waste, and build a more stable workforce strategy for the long term.”More Than Just a CalculatorBeyond cost savings, the tool highlights the broader strategic benefits of EB-3 visa sponsorship. Unlike temporary work visas, EB-3 visa employees commit to at least 12 months of full-time employment, providing predictability and long-term stability in industries that typically struggle with high turnover.The ROI Calculator provides four clear outputs:• Annual Training Cost for Current Workers• Annual Training Cost for EB-3 Visa Workers• Annual Training Cost Savings• Return on Investment (percentage)These metrics give HR professionals, CFOs, and executives an easy way to quantify the financial case for EB-3 hiring.A Gateway to Workforce TransformationEB3.Work emphasizes that the Calculator is just the beginning. The company provides end-to-end support for employers, including legal compliance, recruitment, and onboarding logistics. By making EB-3 sponsorship simple and accessible, EB3.Work helps businesses not only reduce costs but also secure long-term workforce stability.“We don’t just offer an equation,” added Dorer. “We offer a strategy for hiring stability, one that helps employers think beyond short-term fixes and build a sustainable workforce for the future.”About EB3.WorkEB3.Work is the premier platform connecting U.S. employers with long-term EB-3 visa workers. By addressing critical labor shortages and reducing hiring costs, the company helps organizations across industries including hospitality, logistics, healthcare, construction, and landscaping grow smarter through global hiring.Check out the Calculator and learn more: https://employer.eb3.work/roi-calc/

