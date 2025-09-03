ALM CDJR Perry Celebrates as 2025 Ram 1500 Named #1 Truck by Car and Driver

The 2025 Ram 1500, named the #1 truck by Car and Driver, is now available at ALM CDJR Perry. Serving Macon and Warner Robins and surrounding areas.

PERRY, GA, UNITED STATES, September 3, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Truck buyers in central Georgia have an expert-validated choice for 2025. Car and Driver, a leading authority in automotive journalism, has officially named the 2025 Ram 1500 to its prestigious 10 Best Vehicles list, marking it as the only full-size pickup truck to earn the honor. This award cuts through a crowded market, simplifying a research process that, according to a 2023 Cox Automotive study, takes buyers over 15 hours.

ALM Chrysler Dodge Jeep RAM Perry is the proud local destination for customers in Perry, Macon, and Warner Robins to experience this award-winning vehicle firsthand.

Engineering a Superior On-Road Experience

In its review, Car and Driver praised the Ram 1500 for its "superior ride quality," a characteristic resulting from class-exclusive engineering. Unlike competitors that use traditional leaf springs, the Ram 1500 features a sophisticated multi-link coil-spring rear suspension.

A Smarter Suspension for a Smoother Ride

This advanced design allows the vehicle to absorb bumps and road imperfections with the composure of a luxury sedan. For Georgia drivers, this means superior comfort on daily commutes and family road trips, all without sacrificing the reliable strength required for serious work.

Award-Winning Power Meets Real-World Performance

At the heart of the 2025 Ram 1500 is the all-new 3.0L twin-turbo Hurricane engine, which delivers up to an incredible 540 horsepower. This powerhouse was a key factor in the Car and Driver 10 Best selection, replacing the legendary Hemi V8 with a more modern and efficient design.

Power You Can Feel, Not Just Read About

Beyond the numbers, the engine's design provides a broad torque curve, translating to instant, low-end power for the driver. This means quiet, effortless acceleration for highway merging and the confident pulling power needed for towing, all while offering improved fuel efficiency.

A Local Commitment to an Award-Winning Product

While the Ram 1500 earns accolades on a national stage, ALM CDJR Perry is focused on delivering that excellence with the service its neighbors deserve.

"We see the passion for high-quality trucks in our community every day, so we're incredibly proud that the 2025 Ram 1500 has been recognized for its world-class engineering," said Khush Bhatia , CEO of ALM CDJR Perry.

"Our commitment is to offer this best-in-class vehicle with the hassle-free, 'Golden Rule' experience our friends in Perry, Macon, and Warner Robins have come to expect from us."

Experience the Award-Winner in Perry

The full lineup of the 2025 Ram 1500, from the versatile Tradesman to the ultra-luxurious new Tungsten trim, is available at ALM CDJR Perry. Feeling the truck’s benchmark quality and unmatched ride comfort firsthand is the best way to understand why it consistently earns top industry honors and the highest owner loyalty of any half-ton pickup.

The team at ALM CDJR Perry invites the community for a personalized, no-pressure test drive. View current inventory online at almcdjrperry.com or call (478) 777-8762 to schedule an appointment.

About ALM CDJR Perry

ALM Chrysler Dodge Jeep RAM Perry is a premier automotive dealership located in Perry, GA, and proudly serves the surrounding communities of Warner Robins, Macon, Bonaire, Dublin, and Milledgeville. As part of the ALM Automotive Group, the dealership is a one-stop destination for the entire car-buying and ownership journey, from new and used vehicle sales to financing and expert MOPAR service, all delivered with a commitment to the "Golden Rule" of customer care.

