LA's Akopyan Law Firm, A.P.C. Fights for Victims of Wrongful Termination due to Heart Attack in Southern California

The Los Angeles employment law firm offers legal help for employees wrongfully terminated after a heart attack across Southern California counties.

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, September 3, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Akopyan Law Firm, A.P.C., a leading employment law firm in Los Angeles that fights for wrongfully terminated employees, provides legal representation to employees who have experienced wrongful job termination due to a heart attack across Los Angeles, Orange, Riverside, San Bernardino, Kern, and Ventura Counties. The firm focuses on cases where employers unlawfully dismiss workers following cardiac events, addressing what legal experts describe as a significant workplace rights violation that affects thousands of California employees annually.

In California, employees are protected by state and federal laws that prohibit discrimination and retaliation based on a medical condition or disability, including heart attacks. Despite these legal protections, workplace terminations following cardiac events continue to occur, creating substantial challenges for affected workers and their families.

Understanding the Legal Framework

A heart attack, medically known as a myocardial infarction, occurs when the blood flow to a part of the heart is blocked for a long enough time that part of the heart muscle is damaged or dies. This serious medical condition requires immediate attention and often results in extended recovery periods that may impact an employee's ability to work temporarily.

Common workplace scenarios leading to wrongful termination include the following:

• Retaliation for Medical Leave: An employee suffers a heart attack and requires time off to recover, which is protected under laws like the Family and Medical Leave Act (FMLA). Upon returning to work, the employer wrongfully dismisses the employee, claiming their position has been filled or that they are no longer capable of performing their duties.

• Failure to Accommodate: An employee who has had a heart attack may need reasonable accommodations, such as a modified work schedule or reduced physical demands. Instead of providing these accommodations, the employer wrongfully fires the employee, citing their health condition as a liability.

• Health-Based Discrimination: An employer may perceive an employee who has had a heart attack as being too costly or risky to keep on staff. This can lead to unjust firing due to a heart attack, where the employer uses the health condition as a pretext to terminate the employee.

Legal Protections and Employee Rights

Under California law, it is illegal for an employer to terminate an employee based on their disabilities. Employees who experience wrongful dismissal following a heart attack may be entitled to compensation for lost wages, medical expenses, emotional distress, and other damages.

"Amazing team of professional attorneys. Honest, reliable, trustworthy and responsive. Plus super experienced and good at what they do. Can't ask for anything better from a law firm!" said one client.

Mr. Michael Akopyan, spokesperson for Akopyan Law Firm, A.P.C., emphasized the complexity of these cases. Proving unlawful termination due to a heart attack requires a deep understanding of employment law, as well as the ability to gather and present compelling evidence. The firm's attorneys utilize witness testimony, medical records, and expert opinions to demonstrate that terminations were unjust and unlawful.

Comprehensive Legal Services

Akopyan Law Firm, A.P.C. is devoted to protecting the rights of employees who have been mistreated at work or wrongfully fired from their jobs. The employment law lawyers at Akopyan Law Firm, A.P.C. in Los Angeles, Bakersfield, Orange, Riverside, San Bernardino, and Ventura are fearless advocates with substantial experience handling all aspects of civil litigation, including pre-litigation counseling, jury trials, and everything else in between.

Another client shared: "Very professional, personable, and timely in their response time to any of my calls or emails. Helpful with the questions I asked and very transparent throughout their entire process. I highly recommend the Akopyan Law Firm."

The firm operates offices in six strategic locations throughout Southern California:

• Encino Office: 15821 Ventura Blvd. Suite 645, Encino, California 91436, Phone: (818) 509-9975

• Orange Office: 1100 West Town and Country Road, Suite 1250, Orange, California 92868, Phone: (657) 224-4422

• Riverside Office: 11801 Pierce Street, Suite 200, Riverside, California 92505, Phone: (951) 394-7421

• San Bernardino Office: 473 E Carnegie Drive, Suite 200, San Bernardino, California 92408, Phone: (909) 966-5204

• Bakersfield Office: 4900 California Avenue, Ste. 210-B, Bakersfield, California 93309, Phone: (661) 874-4118

• Ventura Office: 300 Esplanade Drive, Ste. 900, Oxnard, California 93036, Phone: (805) 504-1205

The firm has recovered millions of dollars for clients. The legal team includes attorneys Ani M. Akopyan and Michael Akopyan, who were named to the 2020, 2021, 2022, 2023, 2024, and 2025 Southern California Super Lawyers List. With a combined experience of over 40 years, they have secured favorable outcomes for employees wronged by their employers.

A satisfied client noted: "The Akopyan Law Firm is spectacular! They are extremely professional, and if you want your case fought with vigor you must consult Ani and Michael Akopyan. Just look at their track record of wins for their clients and their many years of experience. The Akopyan Law firm is always my firm of choice, and I am confident in their skills. I would recommend them to friends and family alike."

The law firm provides complimentary evaluations of potential cases involving the violation of employee rights. The firm operates on a contingency fee basis, ensuring clients won't pay any legal fees unless results are delivered, which makes legal representation accessible to employees who may be facing financial hardship following wrongful termination.

For employees who believe they have experienced wrongful termination following a heart attack, immediate legal consultation is recommended. The legal process can be complex and time-sensitive, making prompt action crucial.

Employees experiencing workplace issues following cardiac events can contact Akopyan Law Firm, A.P.C. (https://www.akopyanlaw.com/contact-us/) at (818) 509-9975 to schedule a complimentary case evaluation. Additional resources are available at https://www.akopyanlaw.com/blog/.

###

About Akopyan Law Firm, A.P.C.

The Akopyan Law Firm, A.P.C., a leading employment law firm in Los Angeles that fights for wrongfully terminated employees, is committed to restoring the balance of power against the government, large corporations, and insurance companies alike whenever they seek to deprive people of their rights. The Akopyan Law Firm, A.P.C., is dedicated to defending its clients against oppression and can stand up for them in their time of need.

Contact Details:

Michael Akopyan

Ani M. Akopyan

Los Angeles Office:

15821 Ventura Blvd. Suite 645

Encino, California 91436

Phone: (818) 509-9975

https://goo.gl/maps/sR2oL6UKDv9iULcEA

Bakersfield Office:

4900 California Avenue, Ste. 210-B

Bakersfield, California 93309

Phone: (661) 874-4118

https://maps.app.goo.gl/UyQVLtfs3Xf9LmJ97

Orange Office:

1100 West Town and Country Road

Suite 1250, Orange, California 92868

Phone: (657) 224-4422

https://goo.gl/maps/j1e9aDAB4X9dArqP7

Riverside Office:

11801 Pierce Street

Suite 200, Riverside, California 92505

Phone: (951) 394-7421

https://goo.gl/maps/nrvXqrk9nM73wHVh6

San Bernardino Office:

473 E Carnegie Drive, Suite 200

San Bernardino, California 92408

Phone: (909) 966-5204

https://maps.app.goo.gl/zaHGuSGitddD8PSy6

Ventura Office:

300 Esplanade Drive, Ste. 900

Oxnard, California 93036

Phone: (805) 504-1205

https://maps.app.goo.gl/rg6KdJpbE9p4CeKo8

Note to Editors:

• For more information or to schedule an interview with Michael Akopyan, please contact the firm at +1 (818) 509-9975. The attorneys at Akopyan Law Firm, A.P.C., are available to provide an expert commentary on employment law matters.

• The firm has been recognized for its outstanding legal work, with attorneys Ani M. Akopyan and Michael Akopyan being named to the Southern California Super Lawyers List five times in a row - in 2020, 2021, 2022, 2023, 2024, and 2025.

• Akopyan Law Firm, A.P.C. has offices in Los Angeles, Bakersfield, Orange, Riverside, San Bernardino, and Ventura in California.

End of Press Release.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.