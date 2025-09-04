Odeeo Expands Monetization Capabilities with SDK 3.7, Adding Display Banners and MAX Mediation Support

Odeeo Logo

New product gives publishers flexible, non-intrusive ad monetization through a single integration

NEW YORK, DC, UNITED STATES, September 4, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Odeeo, the leading global in-game audio advertising platform, today announced the launch of SDK 3.7, expanding its platform with display banner ad support alongside audio formats. The update enables publishers to monetize through both display and audio in a single integration, streamlining workflows and unlocking new revenue opportunities.

SDK 3.7 builds on Odeeo’s audio-first foundation to deliver a more complete, publisher-friendly adtech solution. The new SDK adds display banners for Android and iOS, full compatibility with AppLovin’s MAX mediation via a custom adapter, and enhanced features, including custom floor pricing and portal-based management. These tools provide publishers with greater flexibility while maintaining Odeeo’s commitment to non-intrusive, player-first experiences.

“With SDK 3.7, we are making monetization easier and more adaptable for publishers,” said Liat Barer, CPO of Odeeo. “By supporting display alongside audio in one lightweight SDK, developers gain more control, more choice, and more revenue potential while maintaining respectful, player-first advertising.”

Mobile gaming remains the largest segment of the global gaming market, accounting for more than 49% of total revenue in 2024 (Newzoo). As developers continue to seek sustainable, non-intrusive revenue streams, Odeeo’s move into display formats positions the company to meet growing demand while maintaining its focus on quality player experiences.

Key features of SDK 3.7 include:

• Display banner support for Android and iOS

• Unified integration for audio and display ads

• Custom adapter for AppLovin’s MAX mediation

• Custom floor pricing per placement

• Flexible setup for both Native and MAX

• Placement management through the Odeeo Portal

SDK 3.7 is now available to publishers and developers worldwide. To get started, visit www.odeeo.io or contact your Odeeo representative.

Legal Disclaimer:

