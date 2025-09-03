More Than One-Third of VA Disability Claims Denied in 2024, Attorney David Magann Urges Veterans to Appeal

Tampa, Florida – The Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) recently reported that it processed over 2.4 million disability claims in fiscal year 2024. Of those, only 64.2 percent were approved. That means nearly 36 percent of claims were initially denied, leaving tens of thousands of veterans without the benefits they applied for.

Veterans’ disability attorney David W. Magann, based in Tampa, Florida, says this level of denial highlights how important it is for veterans to seek legal guidance when appealing a decision. “A denial letter does not mean your case is over,” Magann said. “Many veterans win on appeal after submitting additional evidence or correcting technical issues.”

According to the VA, PACT Act claims received a higher approval rate of up to 75 percent. Still, many veterans who filed under the PACT Act or other categories were denied benefits due to documentation gaps or questions about the connection between their condition and military service. These are issues that can often be addressed through the appeals process with the help of a knowledgeable advocate.

Magann’s office regularly assists veterans who have been denied. His team helps identify why a claim was rejected and works to develop strong appeals by gathering medical opinions, service records, and other supporting documentation. He explains that the appeal process can include higher-level reviews, supplemental claims with new evidence, or hearings before the Board of Veterans’ Appeals.

“The system can be overwhelming, especially for someone already dealing with medical issues,” Magann said. “We focus on helping veterans fix what went wrong in the original claim so they can get the compensation they earned.”

Despite improvements in staffing and technology, the VA’s high volume of claims means errors and denials are still common. Veterans are encouraged to act quickly after receiving a denial, as the timeline for appeals is limited.

Magann emphasized that veterans should never assume a denial means they do not qualify. Appealing a decision is not just possible. It is often successful,” he said. “You gave this country your service. We are here to help you receive the full support you deserve in return.”

Attorney David W. Magann is a Marine Corps Veteran who focuses his legal practice on helping fellow veterans secure the VA disability benefits they have earned. Based in Tampa, Florida, he understands the challenges veterans face when dealing with the claims and appeals process. If you need assistance with a denied VA disability claim or help filing an appeal, contact David W. Magann, P.A. at (813) 657-9175.

