Joint Community Initiative Supports Queens School's Anti-Vaping Efforts

ICAS Corp donates vape detectors to St. John's Prep, partnering with NYS PTA on an initiative to combine technology and education for student wellness.

ICAS, a leader in advanced network infrastructure solutions, announced the donation of vape detector sensors to St. John’s Preparatory School, a college preparatory high school based in Queens, NY.

These advanced sensors can detect particulates of vape, THC, nicotine, and other vaping products. The devices do not record video or audio, ensuring privacy is protected. Designated school administrators receive silent, real-time notifications via text or email with the precise location where the vaping, sound anomalies, or tampering occurs. This allows authorized staff to promptly manage the incident.

“This initiative is truly a community effort, bringing together people from across different sectors to tackle the growing issue of teen vaping,” said Mirko Notarangelo, spokesperson for ICAS. “We’re proud to partner with the NYS PTA and support St. John’s Prep in the important work they’re already doing to protect their students’ health."

To ensure the program has a lasting impact beyond detection, ICAS has partnered with the New York State Parent Teacher Association (NYS PTA), which advocates for the well-being and education of all children and youth by supporting families, partnering with educators, and promoting responsible, child-centered policies.

Kyle Belokopitsky, NYS PTA Executive Director offered, “We know vaping amongst middle school and high school students continues to be a serious health problem. According to The 2024 National Youth Tobacco Survey, more than 1 in 4 (26%) of current youth e-cigarette users use an e-cigarette daily, and over 40% of high school e-cigarette users vaped on at least 20 days a month. We must do all we can to educate, protect, and support our youth.”

St. John's Preparatory School, with over 150 years of educational tradition, prioritizes both rigorous academics and holistic development of its students.

“We are grateful to ICAS for their generous donation of vape detection technology,” said Maria Johnson, principal at St. John’s Preparatory School. “This important initiative highlights our ongoing commitment to fostering a safe, healthy, and supportive learning environment for all students. By implementing this technology, we are taking a proactive step in promoting student health and well-being. From education to prevention, St. John’s Prep is dedicated to equipping our students with the tools and knowledge they need to make informed, healthy choices—both now and in the future.”

Based in New York City, ICAS specializes in end-to-end network cabling installations that drive digital transformation for its clients. With over 40 years of experience, ICAS serves a diverse client base, including Fortune 500 companies, institutions, and municipalities, to modernize operations and solve complex technical challenges, ensuring the successful completion of projects of all sizes. For more information, visit www.icascorp.com.

NYS PTA is one of the oldest and largest child membership and advocacy association in NYS, supporting our 2.6 million school children. Founded in 1897, its mission is to be a powerful voice for all children, a relevant resource for families and communities, and a strong advocate for the education and well-being of every child. Read more here: https://nyspta.org/.

