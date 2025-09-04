UltraSight™ Achieves Enrollment Milestones in Cleveland Clinic and Brigham and Women’s Clinical Studies

Research aims to demonstrate how UltraSight’s Real-Time Guidance software empowers access to diagnostic-quality cardio imaging regardless of experience.

UltraSight™, a digital health leader leveraging machine learning to transform cardiac imaging workflows, announced enrollment milestones in two major clinical studies in collaboration with Cleveland Clinic and Brigham and Women's Hospital. These studies aim to collectively support UltraSight's mission to expand access to high-quality focused cardiac ultrasound (FoCUS) by demonstrating that any healthcare provider can perform reliable assessments with minimal training and real-time AI guidance. UltraSight's technology empowers care teams to capture diagnostic-quality cardiac images at the point of care, streamlining triage, reducing workflow bottlenecks, and enabling providers to treat more patients with confidence.The studies include:1. Cleveland Clinic Hypertrophic Cardiomyopathy (HCM) AI Echo StudyThis single-center pilot study is evaluating the consonance between echocardiograms performed by non-sonographer healthcare professionals using UltraSight's AI Guidance Software and those performed by experienced sonographers in patients with hypertrophic cardiomyopathy (HCM). The study will enroll up to 75 patients. Endpoints include image quality, left ventricular ejection fraction (LVEF) classification, LVOT gradient assessment, and patient satisfaction. The study seeks to demonstrate the feasibility of high-quality imaging in HCM patients who require frequent monitoring—particularly those on therapies like mavacamten, which depend on accurate, timely echo measurements.2. Brigham and Women's Software-Guided Echo StudyThis prospective study is currently enrolling 140 patients presenting to the emergency department with symptoms such as syncope or transient ischemic attack (TIA). The trial is designed to compare diagnostic capability between software-guided FoCUS and comprehensive transthoracic echocardiography (TTE), evaluating concordance rates for both general abnormalities and clinically significant, management-altering findings. The study will also assess the impact of UltraSight's software on patient disposition and emergency department throughput."These enrollment milestones reflect the broad interest in AI-guided cardiac imaging," said Andrew Goldsmith, Medical Director at UltraSight. "Across large-scale screening, hypertrophic cardiomyopathy monitoring, and emergency department triage, the studies aim to demonstrate that real-time AI guidance can enable consistent acquisition of diagnostic-quality images by a broad range of providers, enhancing diagnostic accuracy, streamlining workflows, and supporting timely decision-making in diverse care settings."UltraSight's Real-Time Guidance software is FDA-cleared and designed to assist healthcare professionals, regardless of their prior ultrasound experience, in acquiring diagnostic-quality cardiac images. With direct applicability in emergency medicine chronic condition monitoring , and more, the technology supports timely diagnoses, more efficient workflows, and scalable cardiovascular screening strategies.For more information, visit www.ultrasight.com About UltraSight™:UltraSight is revolutionizing cardiac care by enhancing the efficiency and productivity of cardiac ultrasound. Our deep learning based Real-Time Guidance software empowers any healthcare provider, regardless of experience level, to acquire diagnostic-quality echocardiography images, which optimizes workflows and expands access to cardiac ultrasound. By democratizing access to cardiac ultrasound, UltraSight aims to improve patient access, operational efficiency, and overall patient care. UltraSight 's software has FDA 510(k) Clearance and is UKCA and CE Marked to assist medical professionals in performing cardiac ultrasound scans.

