DeTorres Group Rebrands as LeadStorm Marketing, Ushering in a New Era of Emergency Services Digital Marketing

ORLANDO, FL, FL, UNITED STATES, September 3, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- DeTorres Group, a trusted name in B2B digital marketing, today announced its rebrand to LeadStorm Marketing, reflecting the agency’s sharpened focus on helping emergency service companies dominate online visibility when timing matters most.

Founded by CEO Dustin DeTorres, the agency has long specialized in results-driven SEO, paid media, and lead generation strategies for B2B industries. The shift to LeadStorm Marketing highlights the company’s expanded commitment to storm-triggered ad campaigns, AI-powered SEO, and scalable lead generation services tailored for roofers, tree companies, and other urgent-response service providers.

“DeTorres Group built its reputation on delivering measurable ROI for B2B companies,” said DeTorres. “As LeadStorm Marketing, we’re doubling down on the emergency home services space, combining speed, strategy, and innovation to make sure our clients are visible when their customers need them most.”

What’s New With LeadStorm Marketing:

– Weather-Triggered Ads: Campaigns launch automatically when storms hit specific regions, ensuring contractors connect with homeowners at the exact moment of need.

– AI-Powered SEO: Proprietary optimization strategies designed to keep emergency service providers ranking at the top of evolving search results.

– Paid Media Expertise: High-impact Google, Bing, and Meta Ads campaigns tailored for maximum ROI in urgent service situations.

– Proven B2B Foundation: Years of experience working with industrial and service-based companies, now applied to a hyper-specialized niche.

The rebrand comes at a pivotal time as demand for rapid-response services grows nationwide. LeadStorm Marketing positions itself as the go-to growth partner for companies that can’t afford to be invisible when storms and emergencies strike.

For more information, visit LeadStormMarketing.com

.

Media Contact:

LeadStorm Marketing

Email: hello@leadstormmarketing.com

Phone: 561-703-2538

