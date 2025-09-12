Chinese Archaic Jade Exhibition Opens in New York

Jade is the language of Chinese civilization

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, September 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Chinese Archaic Jade Exhibition, one of the largest of its kind in North America, kicks off its week-long exhibition from September 15 to 20th at the Gallery Chang in New York, with over 100-piece of Chinese jade masterpieces on display, ranging from China’s cultural period of Liangzhu Culture some five thousand years ago, to the late Eastern Han Dynasty in 200 A.D.“Chinese jade artifacts, especially those designed and carved more than 2000 years ago, represent the highest achievements of Chinese civilization, both in aesthetic artistry and in technological skills,” said Dr. Xu Wu, the founder of The Jade Chamber, a non-profit organization aimed at promoting people’s understanding and appreciation of the beauty and mastery of Chinese archaic jades. “Jade is the language of Chinese civilization; it is in every Chinese’s blood and gene—regardless of age, gender or professional backgrounds, every Chinese would find deep connections once one touches and rubs a jade item.”The 100+ jade items in the fall exhibition come from members of the Jade Chamber, some of whom have three generations of family tradition of collecting ancient Chinese jades from antique shops, auction houses and private acquisition around the world. “There are a few five-star masterpieces that you won’t find even in the largest museums. One of them is a large, Liangzhu Culture red cong【琮】, with an iconic motif featuring a God-like figure riding a round-eyed monster,” Dr. Wu introduces the exhibition items in Gallery Chang, the premier art gallery located on the 55th Street, near 7th Avenue. Another large jade sculpture in the exhibition captured the action-intense moment of a war-horse tilting its head with a wide-open mouth. It is dated to the Western Han Dynasty in 200 B.C., according to Dr. Wu.With the help of a few fellow jade collectors and investors, Dr. Wu founded the non-profit organization Jade Chamber, after his retirement from Arizona State University as a full-time professor in 2023. The Jade Chamber plans to organize the Jade Exhibition twice per year in New York, coinciding with the world-renowned art festival, the Asia Week. Most of the auction houses, art museums and Chinese art collectors’ groups are on the invitation list of this brand-new jade exhibition, which aspires to showcase the beauty of Chinese civilization transcending time and cultures.ABOUT THE JADE CHAMBER:Founded in 2023, The Jade Chamber [玉太坊] is a non-profit organization that intends to preserve and showcase the beauty and value of Chinese archaic jades to the general public, as well as to the art collectors. Headquartered in St. Augustine, Florida, it organizes two jade exhibitions for its members in New York and a year-end seminar. To check for more information, please visit its official website at www.gaoguyu.org

