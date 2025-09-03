RC Caylan Atelier Runway Show - Spring Summer 2026 Collection

One Night Only by RC Caylan

RC Caylan Spring Summer 2026 Collection

A celebration of authenticity and transformation” — RC Caylan

GRAND RAPIDS, MI, UNITED STATES, September 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- RC Caylan Atelier Unveils Spring/Summer 2026 Collection at Art Month America ’s One Night Only ShowcaseInternationally acclaimed fashion house RC Caylan Atelier will present its much-anticipated Spring/Summer 2026 collection during Art Month America’s signature event, One Night Only, held at Devos Place . The evening will open with a VIP Reception at 7:30 PM, followed by the runway presentation at 9:00 PM.Renowned for its timeless craftsmanship and elegant couture, RC Caylan Atelier reimagines authenticity with a modern, classic aesthetic in this season’s collection. Bright, fresh tones awaken the senses, echoing blooms of new beginnings, while soft, warm hues capture the kiss of sunshine. Each design flows seamlessly between timeless values and contemporary vibrancy, creating pieces that preserve authenticity while embracing modernity.With this latest collection, RC Caylan continues to solidify his reputation for bringing fresh perspective and artistry to high fashion, offering garments that merge sophistication with innovation. His designs have graced red carpets, magazine covers, and international stages, worn by celebrities and tastemakers who seek couture that embodies both strength and elegance.One Night Only during Art Month America will serve as the perfect stage for RC Caylan Atelier to debut this collection, merging fashion with cultural celebration, creativity, and art in its highest form.About RC Caylan AtelierFounded by designer RC Caylan, the atelier has become synonymous with meticulous detail, classic silhouettes, and modern refinement. The label specializes in custom couture gowns and high-fashion collections that celebrate individuality and timeless elegance. With a global presence and a commitment to artistry, RC Caylan Atelier continues to push boundaries while staying true to the values of authenticity and craftsmanship.Event DetailsWhat: RC Caylan Atelier Spring/Summer 2026 Collection – One Night OnlyWhen: Saturday, October 4, 2025VIP Reception: 7:30 PMRunway Show: 9:00 PMWhere: Devos Place, Grand Rapids, MIPress/Media ContactRegard Style HouseAttn: Dimitry Loiseaudimitry@regardstylehouse.com

