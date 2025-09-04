UAE's Falcon AI Powers Breakthrough Health Care Solution in US

ABU DHABI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, September 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- UAE-developed artificial intelligence technology is breaking new ground in American health care, with the open-source Falcon Large Language Model (LLM) being deployed to tackle language barriers for nearly 200,000 Arabic-speaking patients in Michigan. The initiative represents the first major US deployment of the UAE’s advanced AI capabilities in health care applications. Velatura Public Benefit Corporation (Velatura), in partnership with J&B Medical , will unveil the initiative at the Caroline Kennedy Library in Dearborn on Sept. 18. The technology uses the UAE-developed open-source Falcon LLM to provide Arabic-English health care interactions for Dearborn's Arabic speakers—the largest such population in the Western Hemisphere.The deployment represents a significant milestone for UAE's AI leadership globally, showcasing how Emirati-developed technology is addressing real-world health care challenges internationally. The initiative positions the UAE as a key player in global health AI innovation while preparing to bring the refined technology back to serve UAE citizens and residents across the Gulf region.A 2024 survey by the Kaiser Family Foundation found that nearly half (48 percent) of adults with limited English proficiency experienced at least one language barrier in health care settings in the past three years. The study showed that 34 percent had trouble filling out forms for health care providers, 33 percent had difficulty communicating with medical office staff, and 30 percent struggled to understand health care provider instructions due to language barriers.The initiative introduces custom-trained AI models built from the UAE's open-source Falcon system, specifically designed to provide Arabic-English health care interactions. Following the Michigan launch, Velatura plans to deploy the enhanced Arabic health care AI technology in the UAE, Saudi Arabia, and Kuwait, delivering improved medical communication solutions to Arabic-speaking populations across the Gulf region.The company's products, including the Arabic edition of Consent Manager+™ and the Velatura Intellibot™ operating system, represent a new category of multilingual Arabic-English AI products designed for health care applications. These solutions go beyond traditional translation, incorporating Reinforcement Learning with Human Feedback to deliver culturally authentic interactions for Arabic-speaking communities."This technology creates authentic Arabic-speaking user experiences that preserve cultural context and medical accuracy,” said Dr. Tim Pletcher, Chief Executive Officer of Velatura. "By fine-tuning Falcon's capabilities through our custom-trained models, we're building upon the leadership of the UAE as outlined in the UAE National Strategy for Artificial Intelligence 2031 and creating solutions that will benefit Arabic-speaking patients worldwide."J&B Medical, a market leader in health care focused on enhancing quality of life and improving clinical outcomes, brings extensive expertise in health care delivery and community engagement as co-host of the Sept. 18 launch event.“This initiative demonstrates how innovation can transcend borders and cultures to create solutions that truly serve people,” said Stephen Shaya, M.D., Executive Servant Leader of J&B Medical. “By helping bring Falcon’s bilingual healthcare AI to life here in Michigan, we are not only advancing technology, we are advancing equity and compassion in care for communities across the world.”While the UAE's Falcon excels in multiple languages, particularly Arabic, it has seen limited real-world application internationally until now. Velatura's approach bridges this gap, creating a model for global deployment of UAE AI technology that will ultimately benefit citizens and residents across the Emirates, Saudi Arabia, and Kuwait through enhanced VelaturaAI applications.Prashant Natarajan, Chief Artificial Intelligence Officer of Velatura, explained the technology's broader significance: "Our custom-trained models, fine-tuned from the Technology Innovation Institute’s UAE's open-source Falcon LLM, create a new standard for bilingual health care AI. This deployment demonstrates how UAE innovation can address global challenges while establishing sustainable AI ecosystems that benefit both American and Emirati communities."The Sept. 18 event will include demonstrations of:• Real-time demonstrations of the bilingual Arabic-English AI products fine-tuned from the UAE's open-source Falcon LLM• An interactive showcase of the Velatura Intellibot technology• Open-source AI solutions for health sciencesSpeakers at the event will include Dr. Tim Pletcher, Chief Executive Officer of Velatura; Prashant Natarajan, Chief Artificial Intelligence Officer of Velatura; Stephen Shaya, M.D., Executive Servant Leader of J&B Medical; and community leaders from Dearborn's Arab-American community.The initiative underscores the UAE's growing influence in global AI development and its commitment to creating technology solutions that serve Arabic-speaking communities worldwide.For more information about Velatura's Arabic-English AI initiative, visit velatura.org.###About Velatura Public Benefit CorporationVelatura Public Benefit Corporation is the country's premier interoperability platform provider and operator of the largest network of multijurisdictional health information exchanges and Trusted Data Sharing Organizations. By enabling secure and efficient exchange of critical electronic health information, Velatura helps health care organizations streamline workflows, improve care coordination and enhance patient care. For additional information, visit www.veltura.org About J&B MedicalJ&B Medical is a market leader in health care focused on enhancing quality of life, improving clinical outcomes and reducing health care costs for consumers and businesses. Services include insurance-covered and emergency medical supplies, retail at home, veterinary products and medical technology solutions. J&B Medical is a nationally certified Women's Business Enterprise. For more information, visit JandBMedical.com.ReferencesGonzalez-Barrera A, Hamel L, Artiga S, Presiado M. Language Barriers in Health Care: Findings from the KFF Survey on Racism, Discrimination, and Health. Kaiser Family Foundation. 