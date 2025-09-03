Maryland 2025 Black Bear Hunt Lottery Results Announced

September 3, 2025

Photo by Bob Geary, submitted to the 2018 Maryland DNR Photo Contest.

The Maryland Department of Natural Resources has drawn the winning lottery entries for the 2025 Maryland Black Bear Hunt.

Lottery entrants were randomly selected and will receive a permit valid for the six-day bear hunting season open from October 20-25, 2025 in Allegany, Frederick, Garrett, and Washington counties. Entrants can check the black bear hunt webpage lottery results section for their DNR ID number.

New this year, there will be two black bear hunt zones. Black Bear Hunt Zone 1 comprises Allegany, Frederick, Garrett, and Washington counties, while Zone 2 comprises Frederick and Washington counties. A total of 1,050 entries were drawn between the two black bear hunt zones, with 950 drawn for Black Bear Hunt Zone 1, and 100 drawn for Black Bear Hunt Zone 2.

“This year’s black bear hunt is unique because this is the first time a hunter could apply for two lotteries, both of which offer hunters the opportunity to contribute to the management of the species in the state,” Wildlife and Heritage Service Director Karina Stonesifer said. “Congratulations to those successful applicants. We wish you all good luck and safe hunting during our 22nd annual black bear season.”

A total of 4,410 hunters applied for the lottery with 52% of the permits going to Western Maryland residents, 38% to all other Maryland residents, and 10% to non-residents.

Successful applicants will receive an email or letter in the mail with further instructions on how to finalize the permitting process. As a reminder, permittees are allowed to designate up to two sub-permittees prior to the hunt and each hunting party may harvest a single bear under the permit. Any successful applicant that has not received a notification by Sept. 17, 2025 should email blackbear.dnr@maryland.gov or call 301-334-4255.