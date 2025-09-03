New Hydrilla Infestation Detected at Arrowhead Cove in Deep Creek Lake

September 3, 2025

The Maryland Department of Natural Resources has recently identified a new location of Hydrilla verticillata, an invasive aquatic plant, near Arrowhead Cove in Deep Creek Lake. This discovery is a significant concern as hydrilla poses a serious threat to the lake’s ecosystem by outcompeting native plant species and disrupting the natural balance of the environment.

Since 2014, the Maryland Park Service Lake Management Office has successfully eradicated Hydrilla from previously affected areas of Deep Creek Lake. The department remains committed to protecting the lake’s health and is already taking action to address this new infestation. The new site will receive an initial treatment and be incorporated into the ongoing management plan. While the four treatment dates for 2025 have already passed, the next scheduled treatment is set for September 10. Further details regarding the management plan and treatment schedule will be shared with the public as soon as they are finalized.

All property owners and lake users are urged to report any potential sightings of hydrilla to the Lake Management Office immediately. Additionally, residents and visitors are asked to avoid disturbing affected areas to prevent the spread of this invasive species. Adhering to safe boating practices, such as cleaning, draining, and drying boats after use, is also strongly recommended.

The Lake Management Office appreciates the cooperation and support of the community in preserving the beauty and ecological health of Deep Creek Lake.

Updates on the progress, treatment, and/or discovery of additional Hydrilla locations will be posted on the Deep Creek Lake Natural Resource Management Area website and on Maryland DNR social media sites. Please check these sites regularly for the latest information.

More information on identifying hydrilla is available on the Deep Creek Lake hydrilla webpage. Anyone with questions can contact the Lake Management Office at 301-387-4112 or via email at dcl.nrma@maryland.gov.