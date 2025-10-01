Board of Public Works Approves $4.2 Million for Recreational Facilities in Baltimore City and Nine Maryland Counties

October 1, 2025

Funding approved for DNR’s Program Open Space Local and Community Parks and Playgrounds

Among today’s approvals was $545,000 in Community Parks and Playgrounds funding. Maryland DNR photo.

The Board of Public Works today approved nearly $4.2 million in grants from the Maryland Department of Natural Resources to local governments for recreational facilities in Baltimore City and Anne Arundel, Caroline, Carroll, Dorchester, Garrett, Howard, Kent, St. Mary’s, and Washington counties.

More than $3.6 million in Program Open Space – Local funding was approved for 15 projects, including:

New pathways in Druid Hill Park, Baltimore City;

Renovation of Edgewater Recreation Center, Anne Arundel County, which will include indoor pickleball courts and a playground;

Addition of large LED lighting on athletic fields at Fifth District Park in St. Mary’s County;

Basketball courts and ball fields at the East Columbia Library Park and construction of an amphitheater at the Robinson Nature Center in Howard County; and

Improvements to Worton Park in Kent County, such as concession stand and restroom repairs, adding a dog park, and constructing covers for baseball dugouts.

The board also approved $545,000 in Community Parks and Playgrounds funding for two projects – replacing the playground at Sharp Road Park in Denton, Caroline County, and adding a pavilion and playground to the Vienna Entrance Park in Vienna, Dorchester County. The Community Parks and Playgrounds program provides funding to municipal governments to restore existing parks and create new park and recreational facilities throughout the state.

All funded projects are listed in the Board of Public Works October 1, 2025 meeting agenda. The three-member Board of Public Works is composed of Governor Wes Moore, Treasurer Dereck E. Davis and Comptroller Brooke E. Lierman.

Program Open Space – Local provides funding for county and municipal governments for the planning, acquisition, and development of recreational land or facilities. Established under the Department of Natural Resources in 1969, Program Open Space (divided into Local and Stateside programs), along with other state land conservation programs, symbolizes Maryland’s long-term commitment to conserving our natural resources while providing exceptional outdoor recreation opportunities for all citizens. The program is funded by a property transfer tax.

More news on grants approved for Program Open Space Local, Local Parks and Playgrounds Infrastructure, Rural Legacy, and Conservation Reserve Enhancement Permanent Easement programs is available on the Maryland Department of Natural Resources’ Land News webpage.