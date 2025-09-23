Seasonal Tree Care Tips for Rhode Island Homeowners

Ed Professional Tree Service highlights safe summer trimming practices to help Rhode Island homeowners protect tree health and property during peak heat.

PROVIDENCE, RI, UNITED STATES, September 23, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- As Rhode Island moves through the hottest stretch of the season, Ed Professional Tree Service is advising residents to use caution with summer tree trimming. The company, established in 2000, emphasizes that trimming during peak heat requires a balanced approach to protect tree health, safety, and property value.Company founder and owner, Elias Deleon, explained that high temperatures and reduced rainfall can leave trees under stress. Removing too much foliage during this time can weaken a tree’s natural defenses. “Every cut made in the summer should be intentional,” said Deleon. “The objective is to improve safety and appearance while allowing trees to retain enough canopy to withstand seasonal stress.”Summer brings unique challenges for tree care. While routine trimming is necessary to prevent overgrowth near homes, power lines, or walkways, excessive pruning can reduce the tree’s ability to photosynthesize and recover. This can increase susceptibility to pests, disease, and sunscald. Ed Professional Tree Service recommends light, selective trimming focused on removing hazardous or damaged branches. By preserving the majority of the canopy, trees are better able to regulate moisture levels and protect roots and trunks from extreme sun exposure.The company begins each project with an on-site inspection to identify safety concerns, structural weaknesses, or storm damage. Crews use specialized equipment to make careful, targeted cuts rather than broad shaping. This method not only protects the tree’s long-term vitality but also minimizes risks to nearby structures and the surrounding landscape. Inspections conducted during the summer often reveal additional issues, including insect activity or early signs of disease. According to the company, pruning compromised branches during dry conditions can limit the spread of pests and help improve airflow through the canopy, reducing the likelihood of fungal growth.Although trimming is a key part of seasonal maintenance, Ed Professional Tree Service provides a full range of tree care solutions. Services include tree removal, stump grinding, lot and land clearing, and emergency storm response for both residential and commercial clients. The company’s team follows safety regulations and industry standards on every project.With more than 25 years of experience, Ed Professional Tree Service has supported Rhode Island property owners with projects ranging from routine maintenance of a single tree to large-scale land clearing. The company’s approach blends local knowledge of regional species with modern equipment and professional care. Homeowners searching for reliable tree trimming Rhode Island services often turn to the company for timely and trusted guidance.Headquartered at 103 Waldo St, Providence, RI 02907 , Ed Professional Tree Service has established a reputation as a reliable partner in maintaining tree health and ensuring property safety. The company continues to emphasize education for homeowners, highlighting how seasonal conditions affect tree care decisions. More information about services, seasonal guidance, and contact details can be found at https://edprofessionaltreeservice.com

Ed Professional Tree Service - We Take the Stress Out of Tree Services

