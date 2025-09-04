Menchie’s Frozen Yogurt Partners with Nashville’s Nice Branding Agency for Digital Makeover

The popular frozen yogurt brand teams up with Nashville’s Nice Branding Agency to create a colorful, easy-to-use online experience that makes every visit sweet.

From showcasing their exceptional frozen yogurt to highlighting their vibrant community, every detail of this site was built to engage and inspire guests.” — Lauren Ratcliff

NASHVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, September 4, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Menchie’s Frozen Yogurt, the internationally loved brand known for its premium, customizable frozen yogurt treats, has officially launched a brand-new website designed in collaboration with Nashville-based creative firm Nice Branding Agency. The redesigned site captures the fun, family-friendly spirit of Menchie’s while making it easier than ever for guests to explore flavors, learn about the brand’s commitment to quality ingredients, and find their nearest location.

With more than 500 locations worldwide, Menchie’s has been delighting guests since 2007 with proprietary frozen yogurt recipes, fresh milk from California cows, and inclusive options like gluten-free and vegan treats. The new website elevates the online experience with a visually stunning design, intuitive navigation, and enhanced features that bring the Menchie’s brand to life.

“We’re excited to deliver an online brand experience that reflects the joy of visiting Menchie’s in person,” said Lauren Ratcliff, Director of Marketing at Nice Branding Agency. “From showcasing their exceptional frozen yogurt to highlighting their vibrant community, every detail of this site was built to engage and inspire guests.”

Nice Branding Agency, headquartered in Franklin, TN, has over 18 years of experience in business and restaurant branding, partnering with more than 1,100 clients nationwide, including Petsense, Tractor Supply Company, Hogwood BBQ, and Menspro Health. Their multidisciplinary team guided the Menchie’s project from start to finish in-house, ensuring a seamless integration of design, development, and digital strategy.

Visitors to the new Menchie’s website can explore an array of flavors, discover the care behind every spoonful, and easily locate nearby stores. The site also spotlights Menchie’s dedication to wholesome ingredients and the joyful moments their treats inspire.

The partnership between Menchie’s Frozen Yogurt and Nice Branding Agency marks an exciting chapter in the growth of both companies, combining a shared passion for creativity, quality, and exceptional customer experiences.

To experience the new website, visit https://www.menchies.com. Learn more about Nice Branding Agency at https://nice-branding.com/

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.