Alcohol-Free BRUNETTE by EdeM, a Catena Institute of Wine Creative Project, Available in the US Starting October 2025

BRUNETTE by EdeM EdeM Logo BRUNETTE by EdeM Bottle

BRUNETTE, a no-alcohol botanical-infused sparkling Chardonnay made with the highest quality grapes, joins EdeM’s ROSÆ, a dealcoholized sparkling rosé.

We are using our highest quality Chardonnay vitis vinifera “must” and “verjus,” as well as meticulously chosen natural botanicals for our botanical-infused Sparkling Chardonnay BRUNETTE.” — Dr. Laura Catena

MENDOZA, ARGENTINA, September 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The 2025 debut of Elena de Mendoza—EdeM—follows five years of experimentation with NOLO (no- and low- alcohol) wine beverages at the Catena Institute of Wine.EdeM launched in Argentina with listings in several Michelin-starred restaurants, including two-starred Aramburu in Buenos Aires and Catena Zapata’s own Angélica – Cocina Maestra in Mendoza. EdeM’s dealcoholized 0% ROSÆ was chosen as the ONLY recommended wine among no-alcohol offerings (which included beer, wine, teas and spirits) in Decanter Magazine’s June 2025 “Guide to Mindful Drinking.” Countless influencers have featured EdeM ROSÆ among their favorite NOLO beverages, and Catena U.S. importer Winebow depleted inventories within the first six months of release.BRUNETTE by EdeM combines the Catena Institute’s experience making Argentina’s leading vermouth VINCENZO with terroir knowledge of the best cool climate, mountain Chardonnay. Dr. Laura Catena says: “When we started EdeM, I confirmed what everybody had told me, that there were great-tasting dealcoholized beers but no drinkable dealcoholized wine. To this day, the no-alcohol wine space is filled with dealcoholized wine from high-yielding, warm climate vineyards. At the Catena Institute, we think that the “wine is made in the vineyard” philosophy should also apply to NOLO beverages. This is why we are using our highest quality Chardonnay vitis vinifera “must” and “verjus,” as well as meticulously chosen natural botanicals for our botanical-infused Sparkling Chardonnay BRUNETTE.”BRUNETTE by EdeM: Argentina’s Leading No-Alcohol Fine Dining OfferingIn Argentina, BRUNETTE is the fine-dining NOLO leader. The famed Cauce restaurant sommelier Maximo Celestino praises its versatility with food and its “elegant balance between grape sweetness and herbal bitterness.” The go-to drink for celebrity soccer players in Argentina, EdeM has established itself as Argentina’s #1 option for those seeking a healthy, natural and complex beverage without alcohol.The EdeM team includes winemaker, botanist and master distiller Agustin Silva of the Catena Institute of Wine, and Dante McDermott Catena, fifth generation vintner and NOLO “Zebra Striping” enthusiast. “Zebra Striping” is the art of enjoying no-, mid-, and full-strength alcoholic beverages in the same consumption occasion.“In wine, alcohol gives us a sweet entry, a spicy sensation, and a bitter finish. With Brunette, we achieve those characteristics through botanicals, giving it its own identity. EdeM BRUNETTE has the spice of a vermouth and the crispness of Chardonnay—and that’s what makes it so exciting,” says Agustin. Dante adds: “We expect people will be especially curious to explore pairings—from French fries and fried chicken to spicy Asian dishes to Parisian macarons. Brunette is playful, versatile, and refreshingly different.”Winemaking Process: A Blend of Tradition and InnovationBRUNETTE is sourced from high-altitude Chardonnay grapes, following a meticulous process designed to preserve vinous character while introducing layers of botanical complexity:1. Harvest: Chardonnay grapes are picked in late January for verjus (for natural acidity) and in February for grape must.2. Pressing: Grapes are gently pressed to extract the base juice.3. Cooling: Juice rests in cold storage throughout winter for natural stabilization.4. Infusion: In August, botanicals are precisely infused by Agustin and Dante, creating flavors that are fruity, herbal, and fresh—with elegance and vinous delicacy.5. Master Blend & Carbonation: The blend is finalized and carbonated, achieving fine bubbles that enhance its sparkling mouthfeel.Serving Suggestion: Best enjoyed chilled, over ice with an optional slice of lemon.Calories: A 148 ml serving contains 97 calories. For a lighter version, add 1/3 sparkling water.AvailabilityBRUNETTE (SRP $28) will be available nationwide in October 2025 at select retailers and online at wine.com. Samples are available for editorial consideration.About Domaine EdeMDomaine EdeM is the Catena family’s first range of low- and no-alcohol wines released in 2025. "EdeM" stands for Elena de Mendoza, honoring Elena Maza, the Catena family matriarch. Elena asked her daughters to create alcohol-free alternatives because as she got older, wine affected her more strongly. This creative project builds upon the Catena Institute of Wine’s deep expertise in sensory analysis and wine chemistry, to create a NOLO alcohol range that includes dealcoholized EdeM ROSÆ and botanical-infused Chardonnays, EdeM BRUNETTE, as well as the 7% alcohol EdeM UCO MINERAL and UCO STONES. For more information visit www.DomaineEdeM.com and follow @Domaine.EdeM on Instagram.About the Catena Institute of WineThe Catena Institute of Wine was founded in 1995 by Dr. Laura Catena. Its mission: to elevate Argentine wine for another 200 years. Its method: Science to preserve nature and culture. The Catena Institute of Wine collaborates with local and international research institutions and has published over 30 papers in peer-reviewed journals. The Catena Institute’s groundbreaking research on terroir chemical fingerprint, vintage variability, wine ageability, high altitude viticulture, adaptation to climate change and vineyard diseases has been published in leading journals such as Nature’s Scientific Reports, Food Science, American Journal of Enology and Viticulture and Oeno One. For more information, visit www.CatenaInstitute.com and follow @CatenaInstitute on X.Domaine EdeM wines are imported by Winebow Imports.For press inquiries, please contact hello@nonnimarketing.com.Access content to share by downloading from the following links: Photos and Logos • Social Media:o Follow us at @Domaine.EdeM on Instagramo Share Vertical Story Video / Vertical Reel on Domaine EdeM Instagramo Please tag @Domaine.EdeM and @LauraCatenaMD, @DanteCatenaWines, and @AgustinSilva___.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.