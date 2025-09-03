Secretary Naig Issues Statement on Sen. Joni Ernst’s Decision Not to Seek Re-Election

DES MOINES, Iowa (Sept. 2, 2025) – Iowa Secretary of Agriculture Mike Naig issued the following statement after Sen. Joni Ernst announced that she will not seek re-election to the United States Senate:

“Sen. Ernst has been a tireless advocate for Iowa, and a strong voice for our farmers, rural communities, and all who call this state home. From expanding markets for biofuels to championing rural small businesses and fighting burdensome federal regulations, she has never stopped working to make sure Iowa’s values and priorities are heard in Washington.

While I’m sad to see her step away, I’m grateful for her service, her leadership, and her friendship, and I wish her the very best in her next chapter.”

