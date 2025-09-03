To their Excellencies Madame Denise Bronzetti and Mr. Italo Righi, Captains Regent of the Republic of San Marino
AZERBAIJAN, September 3 - 03 September 2025, 11:05
Excellencies,
On my own behalf and on behalf of the people of Azerbaijan, I extend my sincerest congratulations and best wishes to you, and through you, all your people on the occasion of the national holiday of the Republic of San Marino.
On this festive day, I wish you robust health, happiness, success in your endeavors, and the people of San Marino everlasting peace and prosperity.
Sincerely,
Ilham Aliyev
President of the Republic of Azerbaijan
Baku, 1 September 2025
