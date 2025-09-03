Penalties Increase for Wildlife Offenses

The penalties for wildlife violations have increased substantially according to the Vermont Fish and Wildlife Department.

Poachers who illegally shoot deer, bear, moose, or wild turkeys now face higher fines and jail sentences. Maximum fines have doubled from $1,000 to $2,000 with a potential jail sentence of up to 60 days for the first offense. A second offense now brings a maximum fine of $5,000 and potential jail sentence of up to 180 days.

The same penalties also now apply for possessing, transporting, buying or selling big game; violations of threatened or endangered species laws; interference with hunting, fishing or trapping; and illegal commercial importation or possession of wild animals.

“These changes are long overdue,” said Fish and Wildlife Commissioner Jason Batchelder. “Vermont’s wildlife violation penalties have remained unchanged since 2015.”

The changes, which are now in effect, were included in Act. 47 passed by the Vermont legislature in the spring.