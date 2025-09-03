STATEWIDE CONFERENCE TO ADDRESS ROLE OF FATHERS IN FOSTER CARE

Why aren’t more fathers more engaged with their children in foster care?

PHILADELPHIA, NE, UNITED STATES, September 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- On October 29th, in Philadelphia, join with others who believe that the involvement of fathers in the lives of their children is critical to a child’s well-being.The 2025 Fatherhood Conference will bring together fathers with children in foster care, social workers, child welfare leaders and advocates from across Pennsylvania to plan how to engage more fathers whose children are in the child welfare system.The free day-long symposium, sponsored by the Strong Families Commission, will take place on Wednesday, October 29 beginning at 8am, and will be held at the LDC Education & Training Center, Samuel Staten Jr. Building, 1333 North Broad Street in Philadelphia.Historically, child welfare professionals say, mothers are more likely to be involved when a child is engaged in child welfare services like foster care, in-home services and institutionalization.But many fathers face obstacles in being involved in their children's lives while they are receiving child welfare services. Research indicates they are often hindered by systemic biases, a lack of proactive engagement by agencies, and personal circumstances. Child welfare practices have historically been mother-centric, overlooking fathers as potential caregivers or resources.The conference will feature opening remarks by Philadelphia Mayor Cherelle Parker and be emceed by TaRhonda Thomas of 6ABC News.For more information on the conference, email drfair@comcast.net or call 215-300-7886.For more information on the issue or to register, email Dr. Rufus Sylvester Lynch at drrslynch@outlook.com or call 215-879-1745 or 215-292-331.

