Chairman Comer Presses for Transparency, Accountability on Epstein’s Crimes Before Rules Committee

WASHINGTON—House Committee on Oversight and Government Reform Committee Chairman James Comer (R-Ky.) delivered remarks before the House Rules Committee in support of House Resolution 668. This resolution directs the Committee on Oversight and Government Reform to continue its ongoing investigation into the possible mismanagement of the federal government’s investigation of Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell.

Thank you, Chairwoman Foxx and Ranking Member McGovern.

Today, the Oversight Committee met with survivors of the crimes of Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell.

Their stories are heartbreaking.

What they have suffered and endured should never have happened and is sickening.

They were not only victims of crimes but were betrayed by their own government.

Since 1996 the FBI ignored tips.

Then, US attorneys gave Epstein a sweetheart deal to avoid significant jail time.

The government simply disregarded the law and ignored the victims of these crimes.

It was and is unacceptable.

For the past six weeks, the Oversight Committee has worked tirelessly to request documents and testimony regarding Epstein and Maxwell.

We have subpoenaed Maxwell for a deposition.

DOJ for documents.

Ten former federal officials for depositions.

The Epstein estate for documents.

And agreed to a transcribed interview with Alex Acosta.

This is the most thorough investigation into Epstein and Maxwell to date.

And we are getting results.

We have already deposed former Attorney General Bill Barr.

DOJ provided nearly 34,000 pages of documents and will produce more.

The estate will begin production on September 8.

The Committee is working at an unprecedented pace and doing the work as it is supposed to be done.

What we heard today is that these survivors support these efforts and support transparency and accountability.

Goals we all share.

This resolution furthers those goals.

It supports our work.

It supports the release of documents.

And most importantly, it achieves what the survivors want.

There is no question that Epstein and Maxwell were terrible criminals.

With your support, and the support of the House, we can continue to do the work to provide closure and justice to the hundreds of victims.

I urge support of this resolution and welcome your questions.