Pennant Moldings Acquires the Assets of Miami Valley Laser Fabrication

Pennant Metal Fabrication facility in Sidney Ohio.

COLUMBUS, OH, UNITED STATES, September 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Pennant Moldings Acquires the Assets of Miami Valley Laser FabricationThe addition builds upon a rich 56+ year heritage of metal forming.Columbus, Ohio, September 3, 2025. Today, Pennant announced the acquisition of Miami Valley Laser Fabrication of Sidney, Ohio, a manufacture of laser cutting, press brake forming, CNC punching, tube bending, welding, finishing and assembled components.Headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, Pennant currently has two operating divisions including Pennant Metal Forming, specializing in metal stamping, roll forming, welding, decorating and assembly, and the Pennant Solutions Group offering global supply chain options such as plastic injection molding, machining, powder metal, fasteners, and multi-slide products to the industry. Founded in 1969, the company has become a trusted provider to the Appliance, ConAg, Consumer, EPC, Heavy Truck, Industrial, Lawn & Garden, Powersports and Utilities marketplace. The newest division, Pennant Metal Fabrication, will build upon their established heritage.“The addition of metal fabrication is a great complement to our portfolio allowing us to provide a more inclusive range of services to our customers”, states Mike Gaby, Pennant’s Corporate CEO. Pennant’s customers typically purchase a range of products provided by them; however, the company was missing lower volume metal solutions. “The additional capabilities add immense value to our customers by providing a one stop supplier of metal and other components,” says Gaby.Pennant plans to continue and build upon the business in its’ current location. Pennant’s President, Chris Highfield noted “the business has a solid employee and customer base of which we plan to build upon by offering our customers a financially strong and sustainable fabricated metals supplier with a comprehensive range of services”. Miami Valley Laser’s lead partners shared, “They are pleased to pass ownership to a company with such a rich history that can build upon the success of the business and service their customers”. They are leaving the company in great hands.Contacts:Chris HighfieldPresidentPennantChighfield@pennant-us.comTo learn more, visit https://pennant-us.com/ or contact info@pennant-us.com.

