Engage Wellness Acton Expands Services to Treat ADHD and Addiction Together

ACTON, MA, UNITED STATES, September 3, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Engage Wellness Massachusetts Drug & Alcohol Rehab is broadening its dual diagnosis care to better serve people living with both attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) and substance use disorders. Clinicians at the center say the combination is more common than many realize, and treating both conditions at the same time gives clients a stronger chance at long-term recovery.

ADHD symptoms—like restlessness, difficulty concentrating, and impulsive decisions—can make it harder for someone to resist drugs or alcohol. At the same time, substance use often intensifies those very symptoms, creating a cycle that’s easy to fall into but tough to break. Some people turn to alcohol or stimulants to focus or calm down, but what begins as self-medication often develops into dependency.

An Integrated Path Forward

The new program at Engage Wellness Acton brings ADHD and addiction treatment under one roof. The approach combines medical care with therapy and holistic practices, tailored to each client’s needs. Depending on the situation, treatment may involve:

- Medically supervised detox, giving clients a safe start to recovery while lowering the risk of relapse.

- Inpatient and outpatient care, offering structure for those who need it and flexibility for those balancing daily responsibilities.

- Evidence-based therapy, such as Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) or Dialectical Behavior Therapy (DBT), to address impulsivity, emotional swings, and harmful thought patterns.

- Medication-assisted treatment (MAT) when withdrawal or cravings pose significant barriers to recovery.

- Holistic supports, from yoga and mindfulness to art therapy, which help clients build healthier ways to manage stress.

- Family and peer programs that focus on rebuilding trust, improving communication, and strengthening accountability.

While no single treatment fits everyone, clinicians at Engage Wellness note that progress tends to stall if ADHD is ignored. Recovery is far more sustainable when both conditions are addressed together.

About Engage Wellness Acton

Founded in September 2024, Engage Wellness Acton is a dual-diagnosis treatment center in Acton, Massachusetts, specializing in outpatient and integrated mental health and addiction care. The center provides individualized, evidence-based treatment designed to help clients build lasting recovery and greater emotional stability.

