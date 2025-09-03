Amy Lawton Receives CEU’s 2025 European Award for Excellence in Teaching

Image credit: CEU / Daniel Vegel

VIENNA , AUSTRIA, September 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Central European University (CEU) has awarded the fourteenth annual European Award for Excellence in Teaching in the Social Sciences and Humanities to Dr. Amy Lawton , Senior Lecturer in Tax Law at the University of Edinburgh.The award, administered by CEU’s Yehuda Elkana Center for Teaching, Learning, and Higher Education Research, is accompanied by the €5,000 Diener Prize and was presented to Dr. Lawton at CEU’s academic year Opening Ceremony on September 2 by Eva Fodor, Pro-Rector for Teaching and Learning:“Lawton was selected for the award because of her pioneering work in student-centered and experiential legal education, as well as her commitment to socially engaged teaching. The international jury highlighted her use of innovative forms of assessment, problem-based learning, and the integration of service to society into the classroom.In 2018, while at Lancaster University’s Law School, Dr. Lawton transformed her tax law course from a traditional format into a problem-based approach, in which students determine what they need to know and how to apply it to real-world problems and simulations. Two years later, she launched the UK’s first low-income taxpayer clinic, providing free, confidential tax advice to citizens and residents who otherwise could not afford such services. Under her leadership, students not only assisted others but also engaged in structured, experiential learning through doing and reflecting.”After moving to Edinburgh, Dr. Lawton created the Scottish Tax Clinic, further strengthening the links between the classroom and society. The jury was impressed not only by the novelty of these projects in a European context but also by the thoughtful ways in which Dr. Lawton connects research, teaching, and service to the public in mutually beneficial ways.“I am incredibly proud to receive the European Award for Excellence in Teaching in the Social Sciences and Humanities, the Diener Prize. I’ve always believed that universities occupy a unique place in society – they are not just centres of learning, but also platforms for change where we can make a real difference in the communities around us. Over the years, I have had the joy of teaching many students. Their achievements have been extraordinary, and truthfully, most of my own accomplishments would not have been possible without them. Their work, particularly in the Scottish Tax Clinic, has helped some of the most vulnerable people in Scotland,” said Dr. Lawton.“The international jury selected Dr. Lawton because of her renowned expertise in innovative forms of teaching and her ability to combine theory, practice, and service. Her work demonstrates how experiential and socially engaged approaches can empower students to become active participants in the creation of knowledge and to make a tangible difference in their communities”, said Michael Kozakowski, Director of CEU’s Yehuda Elkana Center for Teaching, Learning, and Higher Education Research. “Dr. Lawton’s model is an outstanding contribution to bridging research, teaching, and social engagement within the academy.”Notes for EditorsThe European Award for Excellence in Teaching in the Social Sciences and Humanities was launched by CEU for its 20th anniversary in 2011, to honor academics in the social sciences and humanities who teach at higher education institutions in the European Higher Education Area. As part of CEU’s commitment to excellence in teaching, the award is administered by the University’s Yehuda Elkana Center for Teaching, Learning, and Higher Education Research. The Diener Prize is made possible by a generous gift from Steven and Linda Diener in memory of Ilona Diener.Central European University (CEU) is accredited in the United States and Austria and offers English-language bachelor's, master's and doctoral programs in the social sciences, the humanities, law, environmental sciences, management and public policy. Each year, CEU enrolls around 1,400 students from more than 100 countries and has faculty from more than 50 countries. Next to the Vienna campus, CEU has a research and civic engagement presence in Budapest, Hungary, through its Democracy Institute, and the Vera and Donald Blinken Open Society Archivum.The University of Edinburgh is one of the world’s leading research-intensive universities, founded in 1583. Ranked among the top universities globally, it is renowned for its excellence in teaching, innovation, and impact. The university serves more than 49,000 students from over 170 countries and employs over 15,000 staff. It has a long tradition of combining academic rigor with social engagement, fostering graduates who shape communities worldwide.

