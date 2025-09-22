Buycondo.Sg Expands Legacy With Pre-Launch Of Listings.Sg, A Community-Driven Property Platform

Gary Lim Lek Boon, Founder of buycondo.sg and listings.sg.

Singapore based PropTech launches Virtual Tours, Listings Connect, and AI search to bring speed, transparency, and collaboration to property seekers and agents

After 16 years in real estate, I’ve seen the demand for transparency in property search. With listings.sg, we’re creating an open and collaborative marketplace that benefits all.” — Gary Lim Lek Boon, Founder of buycondo.sg and listings.sg

SINGAPORE, September 23, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Buycondo.sg, a trusted platform in Singapore’s property sector since 2013, today announced the pre-launch of its sister site, listings.sg, a next-generation property platform designed to create a more transparent and collaborative marketplace.Over the past decade, buycondo.sg has earned recognition for making property resources accessible to the public. Its Virtual Showroom, a resource library that allows site visitors to view properties virtually, has long been a valuable tool for serious buyers seeking deeper insights. Building on this foundation, listings.sg takes the commitment to accessibility further by opening its platform to homeowners, tenants, buyers, and agents alike — all at no cost during its pre-launch phase.Introducing New FeaturesAs part of its rollout, listings.sg is unveiling several features designed to improve efficiency and user experience in property search:Virtual Tours at $79 per listing – Making immersive property viewing more accessible, listings.sg offers affordable 360° virtual tours, enabling agents, landlords, and sellers to present their properties with greater convenience and transparency.Listings Connect – A new feature that displays listings in a clear, grid-style format, allowing users to compare multiple properties on a single screen. With Excel-style functionality and export options, it provides agents and power users with faster access to data, enabling instant comparisons of price, location, and property details. Instead of endless scrolling through carousels, buyers and agents can now shortlist options with speed, clarity, and control.AI-Powered Search – Built to deliver smarter and more relevant results, the platform’s AI-driven search enhances both the accuracy and efficiency of the property discovery process.Championing a Free and Inclusive MarketThe philosophy guiding listings.sg is to promote openness in Singapore’s property market. Rather than limiting access, the platform encourages participation from all stakeholders while ensuring agents remain an integral part of the ecosystem.“After more than 16 years as a realtor, I have seen the growing demand for greater transparency and fairness in property search,” said Gary Lim Lek Boon, Founder of buycondo.sg and listings.sg. “With listings.sg, we are creating a space where everyone — from agents to landlords to tenants and buyers — can interact in a way that is open, collaborative, and efficient. Our goal is not to exclude agents but to build a free marketplace that benefits all participants.”A Collaborative Pre-Launch InvitationIn keeping with this philosophy, listings.sg is launching in a foundational pre-launch phase, inviting early adopters to join for free. This community-first approach allows users to actively contribute to the platform’s growth, providing feedback that will guide future improvements.“A platform this ambitious cannot be built in isolation,” Gary explained. “By opening listings.sg in its early stage, we invite the community to join us, test its features, and help shape its direction. Together, we can create a platform that reflects the real needs of Singapore’s property market.”With buycondo.sg continuing its role as a trusted condominium resource and listings.sg emerging as a comprehensive property hub, the two platforms together signal a forward-looking strategy to redefine how property search and engagement are carried out in Singapore.About buycondo.sgFounded in 2013, buycondo.sg is a Singapore-based property firm dedicated to providing transparent resources for buyers and homeowners. Its offerings include free access to detailed floor plans, a Virtual Showroom for virtual property viewing, and professional property management services.About listings.sglistings.sg is a PropTech platform created to unify Singapore’s property market through accessible tools and community-driven development. Its features include affordable Virtual Tours, Listings Connect for efficient property comparison, and AI-powered search. Currently in its pre-launch phase, listings.sg invites agents, landlords, tenants, and buyers to join for free and take part in shaping the platform’s evolution.Media ContactGary Lim Lek BoonFounder, buycondo.sg & listings.sgenquiry@buycondo.sg

