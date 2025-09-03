Enterprise Health Solutions Appoints Steven Horan to Advisory Board to Drive Strategic Growth and Capital Investment

Medical Billing Re-Invented Why choose eCloudsRCM? Real time Reporting

Healthcare Technology Leader Adds Veteran Executive with Proven Track Record in Scaling High-Growth Enterprises

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, September 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Enterprise Health Solutions, developer of eCloudsRCM™, the first native end-to-end Revenue Cycle Management solution on the Salesforce platform, today announced the appointment of Steven Horan as Advisory Board Member and shareholder, effective immediately.Horan brings extensive experience in strategic planning, capital formation, healthcare technology, and scaling high-growth enterprises. His appointment strengthens Enterprise Health Solutions' leadership team as the company accelerates growth in the rapidly evolving healthcare technology market."Steven's addition to our Advisory Board represents a significant milestone for our company," said Mikael Peterson, Chairman and CEO of Enterprise Health Solutions. "His proven expertise in formulating successful strategies, deep understanding of our business model, and track record of leading high-growth enterprises through successful capital formations and exits make him an invaluable addition to our team. Steven's combination of healthcare experience, technology insight, and entrepreneurial leadership perfectly aligns with our accelerated growth objectives."Horan expressed enthusiasm about joining Enterprise Health Solutions during a transformative period in U.S. healthcare."Enterprise Health Solutions occupies a unique market position at the intersection of critical healthcare needs and innovative technology," said Steven Horan, newly appointed Advisory Board Member. "The U.S. healthcare system is undergoing significant transformation, with efficiency, cost reduction, and quality care delivery at the forefront. Mikael's comprehensive understanding of the healthcare ecosystem - from government and insurance to providers and patients - combined with the company's cloud-based software solution, delivers genuine value to medical professionals and healthcare organizations."Horan highlighted the competitive advantages of Enterprise Health Solutions' platform: "The company's leverage of Salesforce's scalability and security capabilities, combined with its technology architecture that enables ethical AI integration, positions it to address the demographic challenges facing U.S. healthcare. This solution can fundamentally improve how medical professionals utilize their time and expertise."Market Opportunity and Technology InnovationThe appointment comes as healthcare organizations increasingly seek integrated solutions to address revenue cycle management challenges. Traditional systems often rely on fragmented processes, multiple logins, and outdated spreadsheet-based workflows that reduce efficiency and increase operational costs.Enterprise Health Solutions' eCloudsRCM™platform addresses these challenges by providing a comprehensive, native Salesforce solution that integrates with leading clearinghouses Inovalon and Waystar, connecting to thousands of payers through a single, streamlined interface.About Enterprise Health SolutionsEnterprise Health Solutions is pioneering the future of healthcare revenue cycle management with eCloudsRCM™, the first native end-to-end Revenue Cycle Management solution built on the Salesforce platform. The company's innovative technology enables healthcare providers and RCM billing companies that receive reimbursement from Medicare or insurance providers to complete the entire revenue cycle management process within Salesforce.eCloudsRCM™is fully integrated with industry-leading clearinghouses Inovalon and Waystar, providing access to thousands of connected payers through a single, secure platform. The solution eliminates the need for spreadsheets and multiple logins, streamlining operations and improving efficiency for healthcare organizations of all sizes.For more information about Enterprise Health Solutions and eCloudsRCM™, visit www.ecloudshealth.ai , or contact Mikael Petersson at (786) 473 - 8816.

