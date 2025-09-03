Dubai Prepares for GITEX GLOBAL 2025 – The 45th Edition of the World’s Largest Tech Event

Wrapp Up GITEXGLOBAL

Dubai hosts GITEX GLOBAL 2025, Oct 13–17: the 45th edition of the world’s largest tech event with 200k+ visitors, 40+ halls & 11 co-events.

At Wrapp Up, we believe thoughtful, functional gifts create lasting connections. At GITEX GLOBAL 2025, our smart promotional gifts in Dubai help brands stand out, delight audiences & extend impact.”” — Wrapp Up spokesperson

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, September 3, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dubai is all set to host GITEX GLOBAL 2025. This will be the 45th edition of the largest and most influential tech event. This much-anticipated event is being organised on 13th–17th October 2025 at the World Trade Centre Dubai.

GITEX GLOBAL 2025 will be the event that shapes the future of digitalisation with the largest scale and the most compelling demonstrations of immersive technologies. Exhibitors will have the advantage of getting close to global knowledge and networking opportunities.

About GITEX GLOBAL

GITEX GLOBAL was established in 1981 and has recently become known to the world as a global brand since 2022. This is Dubai's most prominent technology trade event. The event is organised by the Dubai World Trade Centre. It features a vast multi-sector technological universe which includes AI, cybersecurity, smart mobility and much more.

GITEX GLOBAL 2025 will be held from 13th–17th Oct. It is a five-day event of visionary thinking and creative sparks shaping the next frontier of technology.

A Global Tech Ecosystem In Motion

GITEX has served as the innovation pulse of the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It has transformed into a multiconference in which ideas and opportunities can come together and connect. It will extend across the major convention centres, namely the Dubai World Trade Centre, with a grand set-up of 40+ exhibition halls that ensure unrivalled magnitude and accessibility.

Innovation Zones & Immersive Tracks

The visitors will have a chance to visit innovation-packed places that are curated to introduce major technologies in context and depth. The GITEX ecosystem also includes 11 co-located events, including GITEX Cyber Valley, Quantum Expo, and Marketing Mania. These deliver cross-disciplinary learning and exponential networking value.

Conversations That Shape Tomorrow

A rich programme of live-action workshops and high-impact keynotes ensures attendees do not just witness the future but also build it. Themes include the global race for AI and semiconductor leadership, real-world cybersecurity innovations, and the architecture of smart mobility and circular economies.

Expect 200,000 visitors from 170+ countries representing leaders from government, industry, startups and youth-driven innovation scenes. This provides one of the richest ecosystems for digital progress worldwide.

Catalysing Startups & National Tech Visions

GITEX has been viewed as the country's technological ambitions and a haven for startups. The new ventures are exposed to larger partners, which enable them to raise funds and form partnerships with industry leaders worldwide. By using platforms such as Expand North Star, investors have an opportunity to hear the ideas of the early-stage companies and compete for the chance to get a boost in their growth. National pavilions are showcasing the developments of countries that are also major investors in the digitisation process.

Smart Tech Gifting: Small Devices, Lasting Connections

The most valuable and productive moments occur when meaningful relationships are established amid the whirlwind of innovation. Corporate gifts have the potential to win hearts and make a brand stand out from the rest of the crowd. Wrapp Up, a leading provider of promotional gifts Dubai, offers functional packages that combine utility and style to last well beyond the event:

Rogon - Charging Cable Key Chain: This USB fast charging and data cable offers functionality together with convenience. It has a modern keyring shape with a magnetic clasp. It is simple to use outdoors and is perfect for quick data transfer and charging.

Vince - Wireless Charger: A sustainable bamboo charging station with a 15W fast-charging pad, Type-C port, and TWS earbuds spot. Sleek, compact, and eco-friendly.

Whitman – Earbuds: ABS True Wireless Stereo (TWS) 5.0 earbuds with advanced ANC ENC technology, built-in microphone, and long playtime for a crystal-clear experience.

Shelton - Alarm Clock: A classy MDF desk clock with LED screen, cuckoo alarm, snooze option, and temperature display — a stylish and functional office or bedside addition.

Smart Connections Beyond The Show Floor: The scale of innovation on display and the human connections forged throughout the event set GITEX GLOBAL apart. Corporate gifting can capture the essence of GITEX. For businesses aiming to leave their mark at GITEX GLOBAL 2025, Wrapp Up offers unique gifting solutions that combine functionality with brand resonance, ensuring connections last well beyond the exhibition hall.

