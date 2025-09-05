Pinaki Ranjan Aich Publishes New Book on AI’s Role in Strengthening Cyber Defense

Exploring AI Role In Enhancing Cybersecurity: Leadership Perspectives and Strategic Impact is now available worldwide

BENGALURU, KARNATAKA, INDIA, September 5, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Cybersecurity has become a critical priority in today’s fast-paced digital world, ensuring that sensitive information remains protected from misuse and unauthorized access by latest technologies. Yet, awareness about what cybersecurity truly entails and how it can be applied effectively is often limited. Addressing this gap, Pinaki Ranjan Aich presents his latest book, “Exploring the Role of AI in Enhancing Cybersecurity: Leadership Perspectives and Strategic Impact.” The book offers insights into how organizations and leaders can leverage artificial intelligence to strengthen defenses and build more resilient protection strategies.

Leadership in the digital era is evolving quickly, and organizations require leaders who can embrace emerging technologies to safeguard their enterprises. The book, “Exploring the Role of AI in Enhancing Cybersecurity: Leadership Perspectives and Strategic Impact”, acts as a practical resource for executives, managers, and professionals alike. Its content examines how AI can strengthen cybersecurity and provide organizations with enhanced protection against modern threats. While many books in the market take a tactical approach and focus mainly on the technology itself, this work by Pinaki Ranjan Aich emphasizes the broader role of AI and its practical applications. It also highlights the leadership responsibilities and strategic factors that are essential for driving successful AI adoption in cybersecurity.

Readers will gain a detailed understanding of the technical aspects of AI in cybersecurity, while also exploring how to foster a culture of innovation and integrate AI across organizational functions. The book further examines approaches to managing risk, meeting compliance requirements, and ensuring ethical deployment. The content includes real-world case studies, practical insights, and structured frameworks that leaders can apply directly within their organizations. For executives aiming to build resilient and future-ready enterprises, Exploring the Role of AI in Enhancing Cybersecurity: Leadership Perspectives and Strategic Impact serves as a practical guide.

Author Pinaki Ranjan Aich is recognized for his ability to translate complex security challenges into strategic opportunities. With more than a decade of experience in IT audits, compliance programs, and risk management for global enterprises, he brings both technical expertise and strategic perspective to his writing. His focus on AI governance and digital resilience equips readers with the tools to understand and respond effectively to emerging risks.

Book is available on Amazon (India), Kindle Edition, Flipkart, Google Play Books and P&P Academy’s official website.

