North West announces an intervention plan to stabilise Ramotshere Moiloa Local Municipality

Following a thorough assessment and verification of facts on the purported Council Meeting of Ramotshere Moiloa Local Municipality which sat on 9 July 2025 to remove the Mayor, Cllr Dina Pitso, the provincial government can confirm Council had failed to comply with the applicable prescripts including Standing Rules and Orders for meetings of the Council and Committees of Ramotshere Moiloa Local Municipality.

This therefore confirms that the status quo on the Mayorship of Ramotshere Moiloa Local Municipality as existed before 09 July 2025 remains.

It is therefore the position of the provincial government following the recent joint-sitting of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs, Standing Committee on Public Accounts and Standing Committee on Auditor General that there are compelling reasons for intervention in the said Municipality.

It is on this basis that the MEC for Cooperative Governance, Human Settlements and Traditional Affairs, Gaoage Oageng Molapisi, will officially outline the considered options aimed at bringing about administrative stability in the Municipality on Friday, 05 September 2025 at Ramotshere Moiloa Local Municipality.

The provincial government led by Premier Lazarus Kagiso Mokgosi will also meet with Traditional Leaders, Labour Unions, Business and Faith-based organisations to solicit their inputs on the ongoing efforts by government to stabilize the Municipality. This includes measures aimed at ensuring the safety of workers following weeks of administrative turbulence.

The provincial government is equally engaging law enforcement agencies for swift intervention, particularly in finding a solution on the alleged unlawful occupation of the municipal precinct by a security personnel not contracted by Council.

All these intervention measures are aimed at giving assurance to the community about government plans to ensure the smooth running of the Municipality as well as uninterrupted provision of services.

