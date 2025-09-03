Eastern Cape Rural Development and Agrarian Reform on revival of agricultural shows
Following the successful agricultural show held in Amathole District, the Eastern Cape Department of Agriculture will continue to revive the famous agricultural shows that have long served as a platform for celebrating excellence in farming in a bid to promote market access for smallholder farmers.
The shows were traditionally focusing on product quality and category-based judging, but the agricultural model is being reimagined with a renewed focus on enabling market access and fostering commercial opportunities.
The second instalment of the four agricultural shows for this year will be held tomorrow morning at the Mthatha Stadium. These events will provide a platform for smallholder farmers to exhibit their produce, network with industry players, and gain critical insights into market trends, financial products, and modern agricultural technologies.
The department will be assisting 150 smallholder farmers of diverse commodities to exhibit their produce.
The big buyers have been invited to network with the smallholder farmers who will be exhibiting in the agricultural show so that they better understand the market needs.
Agriculture MEC Nonceba Kontsiwe invites members of the media to join her as she celebrates the farmers' excellence in an event that will be held as follows:
Venue: Mthatha Stadium
Date: 04 September 2025
Time: 09h00
Enquiries:
Mr Atule Joka
Cell: 071 688 4231
E-mail: Atule.Joka@drdar.gov.za
Mr Thozi Manyisana
Cell: 078 621 6297
E-mail: Thozi.Manyisana@drdar.gov.za
