Cartridge People Survey Shows 75% of Parents Find Back-to-School Costs to be a Source of Stress

Cartridge People conducts back-to-school survey

CREWE, UNITED KINGDOM, September 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- With the new term starting, online stationery and office supplies retailer Cartridge People have published a survey in conjunction with YouGov, shedding light on the financial and emotional burden of back-to-school shopping.The survey, which gathered responses from parents of school-aged children, reveals the pressure some families face during the back-to-school season. According to the findings, 75% of parents said that back-to-school costs were likely to be a source of stress this year, with 70% citing the hassle of back-to-school preparation as a stressor. Parents aged 25-34 were also more likely to feel this way (78%) than parents aged 35 and over (67%).As a retailer committed to offering affordable pricing, it’s no surprise that 34% of parents expect to spend £101–£200 per child this year on school uniforms and other supplies. The survey shows the mean average annual spend across the UK is £152 per child, with parents aged 25–34 more likely to spend more on school essentials (£188) compared to parents aged 35 and over (average £144).“We understand that this time of year can be challenging for families,” said Max Freeman, Commercial Director at Cartridge People. “That’s why we worked hard to make our stationery collection affordable and accessible, so parents can get everything they need without the added pressure.”The survey also explored how and when parents approach their back-to-school shopping. While 43% of parents said they use a combination of online and in-store shopping, 11% stated they began purchasing supplies before the end of the final academic term last year. With rising costs, parents are becoming more aware of discounts and offers throughout the year, shopping around to avoid the risk of seasonal mark-ups on back-to-school essentials.In response to these findings, Cartridge People has expanded its product offering with over 15,000 stationery items , providing families with affordable, quality supplies all in one place. The brand’s extensive range aims to make back-to-school shopping as hassle-free and budget-friendly as possible.You can find the full breakdown from the YouGov survey on Cartridge People’s blog Website URL: https://www.cartridgepeople.com/ About Cartridge People: Cartridge People is a leading UK online retailer of printer consumables and office supplies. Established in 2001, they’ve helped businesses and home users across the country print hassle-free, selling tens of millions of printer cartridges from their 60,000 square feet of warehouse space across multiple, Cheshire-based locations. They stock an extensive range of ink, toner, printers, stationery and more from well-known and trusted brands such as Epson, HP, Brother, Canon and many more. They also offer high-quality, affordable Compatible Own Brand alternatives.For PR opportunities, please contact: stacie.plast@h2ecommerce.comAll figures, unless otherwise stated, are from YouGov Plc. Total sample size was 836 UK Parents of children aged 18 and below who go to school. Fieldwork was undertaken between 1st - 3rd July 2025. The survey was carried out online. The figures have been weighted and are representative of UK adults (aged 18+).

