Invest Qatar partners with WHOOP to establish first international performance lab in Qatar

New performance lab to be based in Msheireb Downtown Doha, the world’s first fully built smart and sustainable city district

DOHA, QATAR, October 28, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Investment Promotion Agency Qatar (Invest Qatar) today announced a new partnership with WHOOP, the human performance company. Invest Qatar will support WHOOP in expanding its business footprint in Qatar and throughout the broader Gulf region by establishing its first international performance lab in Msheireb Downtown Doha, strengthening the country’s position as a hub for performance science and innovation.This strategic collaboration is set to accelerate technology-driven growth, foster innovation and advance research and development. Modelled after WHOOP Labs Boston, the company’s flagship performance science centre at its company headquarters in Boston, USA, WHOOP Labs Doha will advance the company’s mission to unlock human performance and healthspan through cutting-edge research and data collection. The facility will also enable partnerships with local institutions for sport performance research, enriching both the company's endeavours and the local research landscape.WHOOP Labs Doha will be located in Msheireb Downtown Doha, the world’s first fully built smart and sustainable city district. Known for its sustainable design, advanced infrastructure and advanced connectivity, Msheireb Downtown Doha offers an ideal environment for innovation and collaboration. Its integrated ecosystem supports high-tech ventures and provides access to a vibrant community of startups, innovators and entrepreneurs. The district’s commitment to digital transformation and smart living aligns seamlessly with the company’s ambition to advance human performance through technology.Additionally, Invest Qatar and WHOOP will undertake joint efforts to attract and cultivate local talent through the new hub.Sheikh Ali Alwaleed Al-Thani, CEO, Invest Qatar, said: “Qatar has made significant strides in its pursuit to foster and accelerate a knowledge-based, tech-driven economy. The influx of international technology companies underscores this momentum, as they introduce innovative solutions and expand their operations from Qatar to the wider region. Our new partnership with WHOOP marks another remarkable stride in this journey. With Qatar’s business friendly ecosystem and unwavering support for ambitious investors, we are confident that WHOOP will play a pivotal role in advancing sports tech and research in our nation.”Eng Ali Al Kuwari, CEO of Msheireb Properties, said: "Msheireb Downtown Doha was purpose-built to attract pioneering companies that drive innovation forward. As Qatar's first fully integrated smart and sustainable city district, we provide the infrastructure, connectivity and collaborative environment that enable global technology leaders like WHOOP to advance their research and development. This partnership reinforces our positioning as a hub for innovation in health, wellness and human performance, whilst supporting Qatar's ambition to build a knowledge-based economy."“WHOOP is proud to expand our footprint in Qatar and across the Gulf”, said Will Ahmed, Founder and CEO of WHOOP. “Qatar has quickly become one of our most dynamic and fastest-growing markets, with a community that deeply values performance, recovery and longevity. Our new performance lab in Msheireb Downtown Doha will be a destination for innovation, welcoming visitors, advancing research and accelerating our mission to unlock human potential and extend healthspan.”Qatar: A rising global hub for innovation and technologyQatar continues to position itself as a leading destination for innovation, research and technological advancement. With world-class infrastructure, a thriving startup ecosystem and strong government support for digital transformation, the country offers fertile ground for tech companies seeking to scale and innovate. Strategic investments in smart cities like Msheireb, cutting-edge research institutions and sector-specific incubators and accelerators have created an environment where ideas and global partnerships flourish.ENDSAbout Invest QatarThe Investment Promotion Agency Qatar (Invest Qatar) is responsible for overseeing investment promotion activities, aimed at attracting foreign direct investment to Qatar. Established in 2019, Invest Qatar’s mission is to strengthen Qatar’s position as an ideal investment destination, while facilitating investments that foster economic diversification and development.As the gateway to investment solutions, Invest Qatar connects investors to an integrated ecosystem of business and licensing platforms. The Agency partners with investors throughout their journey, from exploration and setup to expansion, ensuring their long-term growth by providing comprehensive insights into Qatar’s business landscape, sector-specific market knowledge and tailored investment facilitation.For more information, please visit www.invest.qa @InvestQatar | #InvestQatarAbout WhoopWHOOP, the human performance company, empowers people to unlock their potential and live longer, healthier lives. The WHOOP membership delivers world-class wearable technology, personalized coaching, and actionable insights across recovery, sleep, training and health. WHOOP wearable devices, including WHOOP 5.0 and WHOOP MG, feature groundbreaking innovations such as cardiovascular health screening (including an FDA-cleared ECG), Healthspan to measure Pace of Aging and WHOOP Age and the first-of-its-kind wearable Blood Pressure Insights.Founded in 2012 and headquartered in Boston, WHOOP has raised more than $400 million in venture capital and ships to 56 markets worldwide. The WHOOP app is available in English, French, German, Italian, and Spanish. WHOOP is sold through leading retailers including Amazon in the U.S., U.K. and Australia, Best Buy and Dick’s Sporting Goods in the U.S., Flipkart in India and Virgin Megastore in the GCC.To learn more or start a one-month free trial, visit www.whoop.com and connect with WHOOP on Instagram Facebook , LinkedIn ( https://www.linkedin.com/company/whoop ) and YouTube ( https://www.youtube.com/c/WHOOP About Msheireb Downtown DohaMsheireb Properties is Qatar's leading sustainable real estate developer, backed by Qatar Foundation and Qatar Investment Authority. The company has pioneered sustainable urban development in Qatar, supporting the goals of Qatar's 2030 Vision.Its mission is to change how people think about urban living and improve their overall quality of life through innovations that encourage social interaction, respect for culture, and greater care for the environment.The signature Msheireb Downtown Doha development is one of the smartest, most sustainable city districts globally. It employs a new approach to urban planning by combining traditional methods and modern technology to preserve Qatar's environment and cultural identity. All buildings are either Gold or Platinum LEED-certified.Msheireb Downtown Doha is an integrated city that embraces a range of mixed-use and commercial buildings that offer a wide array of retail and business services, modern residential units, educational and cultural facilities. It is also the home to Msheireb Museums, Mandarin Oriental Doha Hotel, Al Wadi Hotel - MGallery, Park Hyatt Hotel, Msheireb Galleria, and Barahat Msheireb - the biggest open-air covered pedestrian square in the region. The city is also home to the Doha Design District (DDD), an engaging space that supports design, innovation, and cultural exchange through organised events and creative initiatives.The company also developed Zulal Wellness Resort by Chiva-Som, the Middle East's first and largest wellness destination. Located in northern Qatar, the resort offers two distinct experiences: Zulal Serenity, a wellness haven for individuals and couples, and Zulal Discovery, a world-first wellness offering for families. The resort is pioneering in its integration of Traditional Arabic and Islamic Medicine (TAIM) with contemporary wellness.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.