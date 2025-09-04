Infiltration Grouting Monitor Market CAGR to be at 9% from 2025 to 2029 | $1.78 Billion Industry Revenue by 2029

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's Infiltration Grouting Monitor Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, September 4, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- What Is The Projected Market Size & Growth Rate Of The Infiltration Grouting Monitor Market?

The market size for infiltration grouting monitor has seen considerable growth in recent years. The industry, valued at $1.15 billion in 2024, is projected to increase to $1.26 billion in 2025, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.4%. This past period growth can primarily be traced back to an uptick in tunneling and subterranean construction projects, the growth of demand for geotechnical instrumentation, rising rehabilitation activities for dams and embankments, the prevalent use of real-time monitoring systems, as well as increased government investment in civil infrastructure.

The market for infiltration grouting monitors is projected to experience significant expansion in the coming years. It is forecasted to reach a value of $1.78 billion by 2029, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.0%. This anticipated growth during the forecast period can be credited to factors such as the increasing necessity for predictive maintenance within the construction sector, the adoption of IoT and wireless enabled monitoring systems, a heightened emphasis on developing climate-resilient infrastructure, the escalating need for groundwater seepage control, and a rise in smart city infrastructure monitoring. Major trends anticipated during the forecast period encompass advancements in low-power sensor technologies, assimilation with cloud-based monitoring platforms, the advent of wireless grouting monitors, the instillation of modular monitoring units, the application of digital twin technology within grouting procedures, and improvements in sensor durability and accuracy.

What Is The Crucial Factor Driving The Global Infiltration Grouting Monitor Market?

The continuous expansion of infrastructure development is anticipated to propel the infiltration grouting monitor market's further growth. It entails the groundwork, construction, and maintenance of systems that boost societal welfare and environmental sustainability, as well as promote economic activities. The upturn in infrastructure developments, which is driven by urbanization, caters to the increasing necessities of city populations such as better transportation, energy, housing, and public services. These infrastructural projects utilize infiltration grouting monitors to closely examine grouting processes, ensuring the structures' stability and safety. In light of this, the Office for National Statistics reported in November 2023 that there was a notable hike in new construction activities to the tune of $19.96 million (£18,161 million) in 2022, and projects in the private sector rose by 16.8% while those in the public sector increased by 13.1%. Thus, it's quite evident that the infrastructure development augmentation is a major driver for the surge in the infiltration grouting monitor market. The growth of the infiltration grouting monitor market will be boosted by increased investments in mining activities, which are required for ground stabilization and void filling. Investments in mining activities entail the provision of capital and resources for the discovery, progression, and operation of mines for the extraction of minerals and geological materials. This growing demand is fueled by the global necessity for essential minerals used in clean energy technologies such as batteries, wind turbines, and electric vehicles. Monitoring of grouting processes for ensuring safety and efficiency during excavation and tunneling operations is one of the uses of infiltration grouting monitors. For instance, in July 2025, the Office for National Statistics reported that investment in mining and quarrying surged by $1.66 billion (£1.3 billion), which marks a 31.9% increase from 2023. Consequently, rising investments in mining activities significantly contribute to the infiltration grouting monitor market's growth.

Who Are The Emerging Players In The Infiltration Grouting Monitor Market?

Major players in the Infiltration Grouting Monitor Global Market Report 2025 include:

• Keller Group plc

• Fugro N.V.

• Bauer Spezialtiefbau GmbH

• KROHNE Messtechnik GmbH

• James Fisher and Sons plc

• Nicholson Construction

• Aries Industries

• Roctest Ltd.

• Geokon Incorporated

• Soil Engineering Geoservices Ltd.

What Segments Are Covered In The Infiltration Grouting Monitor Market Report?

The infiltration grouting monitor market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Product Type: Manual Infiltration Grouting Monitors, Automated Infiltration Grouting Monitors

2) By Type Of Grout: Cement-Based Grouts, Polymer-Based Grouts, Epoxy Grouts, Resin Grouts, Sodium Silicate Grouts

3) By Technology: Pressure Grouting, Compaction Grouting, Permeation Grouting, Jet Grouting, Polymer Injection

4) By Application: Hydraulic Construction, Dams And Embankments, Subsea Drilling Platform, Tunnels And Underground Works, Other Applications

5) By End-User: Government And Municipalities, Construction Companies, Mining Corporations, Environmental Engineering Firms, Utility And Infrastructure Providers

Subsegments:

1) By Manual Infiltration Grouting Monitors: Pressure Gauges, Flow Meters, Handheld Data Loggers, Visual Inspection Meters, Analog Chart Recorders

2) By Automated Infiltration Grouting Monitors: Digital Pressure Sensors, Flow Control Systems, Integrated Data Acquisition Systems, Remote Monitoring Units, Wireless Sensor Networks, Real-Time Monitoring Software

Which Region Is Projected To Hold The Largest Market Share In The Global Infiltration Grouting Monitor Market?

In 2024, North America led the global market for infiltration grouting monitors as the largest region. It is predicted that Asia-Pacific will experience the quickest expansion during the projected period. The market report for infiltration grouting monitors covers regions including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

