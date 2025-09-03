Statement by the UNIC Co-Chairs Oleksandr KORNIYENKO, First Deputy Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada, Audronius AZUBALIS, and Yehor CHERNIEV

Statement by the Ukraine–NATO Interparliamentary Council (UNIC) Co-Chairs Oleksandr KORNIYENKO, First Deputy Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada, Member of the Lithuanian Seimas (Former Minister of Foreign Affairs) Audronius AZUBALIS, and Head of the Ukrainian Parliamentary delegation to the NATO PA Yehor CHERNIEV

We condemn Russia’s ongoing brutal war of aggression against Ukraine, its deliberate targeting of civilian infrastructure, and indiscriminate daily killings of civilians, including children. Through these actions, Russia seeks not only to destroy Ukraine but also to destabilise the international security order. We appreciate the efforts of the United States and President Donald Trump to help bring this war to an end and to lay the foundations for a just and lasting peace that guarantees Ukraine’s security and strengthens stability for Europe. Peace negotiations must be preceded by a comprehensive ceasefire. The root cause of this war lies in Russia’s aggressive imperialism, revisionism, and disregard for the sovereignty of its neighbours. By launching an unprovoked and unjustified full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, Russia has violated international law and multiple international commitments, including the 1945 UN Charter, the 1975 Helsinki Final Act, the 1994 Budapest Memorandum on Security Assurances, and the 1997 Treaty on Friendship, Cooperation, and Partnership between Ukraine and the Russian Federation. Given this track record, Russia must demonstrate genuine will for negotiations and refrain from attempts to imitate dialogue aimed at sanctions relief or prolongation of hostilities. Any attempt to impose a settlement through further violence is unacceptable and will not be recognised by the international community. The perpetrators of crimes committed during the war must be held accountable. While supporting the diplomatic efforts, we emphasise the importance of maintaining and increasing substantial military and financial support to Ukraine, as well as further increasing pressure on Russia, including by upholding and imposing restrictive measures. Peace will only come through a combination of determined diplomacy, unwavering support for Ukraine, and consistent pressure on Russia to halt its unlawful war and engage in genuine negotiations. Restrictive measures against Russia must remain in place and be further strengthened until Russia fully withdraws its troops from all occupied territories of Ukraine and provides just reparations for the damage caused. Restrictive measures must also be applied consistently to those countries that directly or indirectly support Russia’s war effort, to increase the price for their cooperation in the aggression against Ukraine. We recognise the need to maintain the continuous supply of weapons and equipment to Ukraine, including air defences, artillery munitions, long- range precision weapons, and multi-role fighter aircraft, so that Ukraine can defend itself today, deter any future aggression, ensure that peace and security are protected, both in Ukraine and throughout the entire Euro-Atlantic space, as our security is indivisible. We highlight the need to increase investments in Ukraine’s rapidly developing defence industry. Allied support will be essential to sustain a sizeable, well-equipped, and well-trained Armed Forces of Ukraine, both during the war and after the cessation of hostilities, as they will remain the ultimate guarantor of Ukraine’s security and a key pillar of post-war European stability. We firmly denounce Russia’s ongoing hybrid warfare, encompassing disinformation campaigns, cyberattacks, election interference, weaponisation of migration, and attempts to undermine democratic institutions. We urge all Allies and partners to bolster resilience against such threats through closer coordination, enhanced information sharing, and collective countermeasures. Hybrid aggression must be acknowledged as a core element of Russia’s war strategy and confronted with the same determination as its conventional military operations. We share the conviction that a diplomatic solution must safeguard the essential security interests of both Ukraine and Europe. These interests include robust and credible security guarantees that enable Ukraine to effectively defend its sovereignty and territorial integrity. We call on all NATO Allies to contribute to this endeavour with significant capabilities. We acknowledge the important demonstration of unity by more than 30 countries being part of the coalition of the willing, working on robust security guarantees for Ukraine. We underscore the principle that international borders must not be altered by force and call for the full respect of Ukraine’s sovereignty, its territorial integrity within internationally recognised borders, its constitution, and the principles enshrined in the UN Charter. It is vital for international security and the rules-based international order that Russia must not derive any benefit from its illegal war of aggression, including territorial gains. No negotiations, agreements, or arrangements can legitimise the illegal occupation or attempted annexation of Ukrainian territory by Russia. We reaffirm that Ukraine’s future is in NATO and that Ukraine is on an irreversible path to its membership, as agreed by NATO’s Heads of State and Government. Ukraine has the sovereign right to determine its security arrangements and alliances, free from external pressure. We support Ukraine’s accession to NATO as the most effective security guarantee and a significant contribution to Euro-Atlantic security and stability. We recall the sacrifices of the Ukrainian people, who continue to defend not only their own freedom and independence, but also the principles of democracy and international law. Their resilience is an inspiration to all who value freedom and the rules-based international order. The commitment of the Ukrainian Parliament and government to reforms, transparency, and Euro-Atlantic integration further demonstrates Ukraine’s readiness to assume its place within the Euro-Atlantic community. We call upon all international partners to remain united in their support for Ukraine. The strength of our Alliance and our partnerships lies in our shared values, solidarity, and determination. As the Ukraine-NATO Interparliamentary Council, we will continue to advocate for strong political, practical, and security support for Ukraine until victory is achieved and a just peace is secured.

