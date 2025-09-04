Industrial Fan Rental Services Market to Reach $2.96 Billion by 2029 with 8.4% CAGR

The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, September 4, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- What Is The Industrial Fan Rental Services Market Size And Growth?

In recent times, the market size of industrial fan rental services has seen robust growth. The market, which is projected to expand from $1.97 billion in 2024 to $2.15 billion in 2025, will do so at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.7%. The growth observed in the historical period is due to factors such as increased demand from the construction industry, heightened need for temporary cooling solutions, manufacturing industries adopting these services at a higher rate, growing preference for flexible rental options, and a surge in demand for event ventilation.

It is anticipated that the industrial fan rental services market will experience robust growth in the upcoming years, escalating to $2.96 billion by 2029 with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.4%. The expansion during this forecast period can be linked to factors such as an increase in infrastructure projects, a growing understanding of cost-saving rental schemes, rising industrialization in evolving regions, greater attention to effective ventilation, and higher demand due to severe weather situations. Notable trends predicted for this period comprise enhancements in energy-efficient fan models, the incorporation of intelligent and interconnected features, expansion of the fleet driven by technology, advancements in portable and lightweight fans, and improvements in the service and delivery methods.

What Are The Current Leading Growth Drivers For Industrial Fan Rental Services Market?

The escalation in construction activities is predicted to stimulate the expansion of the industrial fan rental services industry. Construction activities encompass all the tasks necessary for erecting or producing structures such as homes, roads, bridges, or buildings. The rise in construction due to population growth results in increased demand for homes, schools, and healthcare facilities. Industrial fan rental services facilitate construction processes by offering adaptable, affordable solutions for ventilation and temperature control to handle dust, fumes, and heat, thereby creating a safer and more comfortable working environment. For example, a report from the Department for Business and Trade, a UK-based government organization, revealed in January 2025 that total new construction orders jumped 15.9% ($1,944 million (£1,436 million)) in the first quarter of 2024 compared to the last quarter of 2023. Hence, the rise in construction ventures is propelling the growth of the industrial fan rental services industry. The increase in oil and gas exploration is predicted to pump the growth of the industrial fan rental services market. Oil and gas exploration deals with the process of discovering and identifying potential underground or underwater petroleum and natural gas reservoirs using scientific and technological methods. The rise in such exploration is due to intensifying global energy needs, prompting countries and firms to hunt for new reserves to maintain long-term energy security and economic balance. Industrial fan rental services support oil and gas exploration by offering effective ventilation and cooling systems in far-flung or risky areas, maintaining safe working conditions and optimal equipment functionality without incurring costs of fixed systems. For instance, the International Energy Agency (IEA), a France-based international organization, forecasted in June 2025 that the global oil supply is expected to rise by 1.8 million barrels per day in 2025, reaching 104.9 million barrels per day totally, with a further increase of 1.1 million barrels per day projected for 2026. The rise in oil and gas exploration is hence catalyzing the expansion of the industrial fan rental services market.

Which Companies Are Currently Leading In The Industrial Fan Rental Services Market?

Major players in the Industrial Fan Rental Services Global Market Report 2025 include:

• United Rentals Inc.

• Sunbelt Rentals Inc.

• Herc Rentals Inc.

• Aggreko Plc

• Nishio Rent All Vietnam Co Ltd.

• CORT Business Services Corporation

• Big Ass Fans Inc.

• Cooper Equipment Rentals Ltd.

• Source Capital LLC

• Dahl's Equipment Rentals Inc.

How Is The Industrial Fan Rental Services Market Segmented?

The industrial fan rental services market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Type Of Fan: Centrifugal Fans, Axial Fans, Blowers, Portable Fans, Exhaust Fans, Industrial Ceiling Fans

2) By Duration Of Rental: Short-Term Rentals, Medium-Term Rentals, Long-Term Rentals

3) By Size And Capacity: Small, Medium, Large, Extra Large

4) By Application: Small And Medium Enterprises (SMEs), Large Enterprises

5) By Industry: Construction And Infrastructure, Oil And Gas, Agriculture, Emergency Services, Entertainment And Events, Transportation And Logistics

Subsegments:

1) By Centrifugal Fans: Forward-Curved Centrifugal Fans, Backward-Curved Centrifugal Fans, Radial Blade Centrifugal Fans, Inline Centrifugal Fans

2) By Axial Fans: Tube Axial Fans, Vane Axial Fans, Propeller Axial Fans, Bifurcated Axial Fans

3) By Blowers: Positive Displacement Blowers, Regenerative Blowers, High-Speed Turbo Blowers, Rotary Lobe Blowers

4) By Portable Fans: High-Velocity Portable Fans, Drum Fans, Misting Portable Fans, Floor-Standing Portable Fans

5) By Exhaust Fans: Wall-Mounted Exhaust Fans, Roof-Mounted Exhaust Fans, Inline Duct Exhaust Fans, Shutter-Mounted Exhaust Fans

6) By Industrial Ceiling Fans: High-Volume Low-Speed (HVLS) Ceiling Fans, Standard Industrial Ceiling Fans, Reversible Industrial Ceiling Fans, Energy-Efficient Industrial Ceiling Fans

Which Is The Dominating Region For The Industrial Fan Rental Services Market?

In the Industrial Fan Rental Services Global Market Report 2025, North America is reported to have been the leading region in 2024. Asia-Pacific is anticipated to experience the highest growth in the upcoming period. The report encompasses all regions including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

Browse Through More Reports Similar to the Global Industrial Fan Rental Services Market 2025, By The Business Research Company

Hvac And Commercial And Industrial Refrigeration Equipment Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/hvac-and-commercial-and-industrial-refrigeration-equipment-global-market-report

Commercial Fan And Air Purification Equipment Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/Commercial-Fan-And-Air-Purification-Equipment-Market

