Cloudify Launches Shopify-Xero Integration to Automate E-commerce Accounting

Shopify Xero Integration

UNITED KINGDOM, UNITED KINGDOM, September 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Cloudify is excited to announce its Shopify-Xero Integration , a powerful solution that connects Shopify with Xero , enabling e-commerce businesses to effortlessly sync orders, customers, and products. With its intuitive and flexible interface, the integration simplifies invoice creation, enhances financial data management, and ensures consistent, error-free accounting records across platforms.The integration addresses the critical pain point of manually transferring order data between platforms. With real-time order updates and detailed error logging, businesses can maintain accurate financial records without time-consuming double data entry."Many e-commerce store owners spend hours each week manually transferring order data to their accounting systems, creating invoices one by one and risking costly errors," said Abhishek Malhiyan, Senior Product Manager at Cloudify. "Our Shopify-Xero integration allows store owners to focus on growth rather than data management. The replay functionality and real-time logging ensure businesses never miss transactions and can quickly resolve sync issues."Key Features and Benefits:The Shopify-Xero integration delivers comprehensive automation capabilities designed to streamline e-commerce accounting workflows:- Automatic invoice generation from Shopify orders : Save time and reduce errors by automatically generating Xero invoices from Shopify orders, including the ability to manage shipping charges.- Option to replay errors and view detailed sync insights : Quickly resolve sync issues with the “Replay option” and gain full visibility through detailed logs in order notes.- Customer and product sync : Maintain accurate records and avoid duplicates with precise customer and product synchronization between Shopify and Xero.- Real-time update in order timeline : Stay on top of every order with real-time timeline updates improving transparency, reducing delays, and keeping your operations running smoothly.The integration offers flexible pricing starting with a free 15-sync trial, followed by a $15 monthly premium plan with additional syncs at $0.15 each. Features include draft and booked invoice creation, automatic customer and product creation, tailored sync rules, and one-click error replay functionality.For implementation, businesses can start with the free trial or book a consultation for personalized setup. For advanced needs, custom integration options are available with expert guidance and support.Cloudify specializes in developing business automation solutions that connect platforms like Shopify, HubSpot, and Pipedrive. As a HubSpot Platinum Partner, Pipedrive Elite Partner, and Shopify app partner with successful integrations including Shopify-e-conomic and Shopify-Fortnox, Cloudify empowers e-commerce businesses to automate time-consuming accounting tasks. Dedicated to customer success, Cloudify offers personalized onboarding and continuous support. For more information, visit cloudify.biz.

