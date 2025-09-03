CE: Remembering history and cherishing hard-won stability

MACAU, September 3 - The Chief Executive, Mr Sam Hou Fai, today said that all Macao compatriots are remembering history, honouring martyrs, and cherishing the stability of the present, which had been hard-won.

He made the remarks after attending in the morning, at Tiananmen Square in Beijing, the grand commemorative meeting marking the 80th anniversary of the Victory in the Chinese People's War of Resistance Against Japanese Aggression and the World Anti-Fascist War, and listening to the important speech by General Secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, President of the People’s Republic of China, and Chairman of the Central Military Commission, Mr Xi Jinping.

During 14 years of the War of Resistance, the CPC spearheaded a united front, serving as the backbone of the struggle. Mr Sam said he was honoured to have witnessed the rise of the country after the flames of war, which had re-established its global standing as a major power via tremendous transformation: rising, growing prosperous, and becoming strong,

In the face of unprecedented global changes – including things not seen in a century – Macao compatriots must draw guidance from the spirit of the War of Resistance, steadfastly uphold patriotism and love for Macao, and strive forward on the new path that has been laid out, said Mr Sam.

The grand commemorative meeting not only allowed the nation to reflect on past tribulations and glories, but also inspired collective effort to overcome challenges, fostered a shared consciousness of a global community with a common future, and promoted the resolute pursuit of peaceful development, said Mr Sam.

Greater effort was needed to safeguard the hard-won stability, firmly uphold national sovereignty, security, and developmental interests, thereby injecting powerful spiritual impetus into achieving the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation, Mr Sam added.

The Chief Executive called on the Macao community to contribute Macao’s strength to national development, civilisational exchange, and world peace, in an effort to write new chapters in Macao’s practising of the “One country, two systems” principle, and to make new contributions to build China into a great modern country in all respects through a Chinese path to modernisation.

Mr Sam additionally said that observing the military parade at Tiananmen Square, its formidable presence – and the domestically-developed advanced weaponry – showcased the People’s Liberation Army’s institutional reforms, enhanced capabilities, and new ethos in the new era. It also reflected historic achievements in national defence modernisation that have galvanised public morale.

While in Beijing, Mr Sam also took part in this afternoon’s official reception, and a gala in the evening, to mark the 80th anniversary of the Victory in the Chinese People's War of Resistance Against Japanese Aggression and the World Anti-Fascist War.