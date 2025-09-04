Global Indoor Sound Absorbing Panels Market to Reach $3.39 Billion at a Steady 7% CAGR by 2029

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company’s Indoor Sound Absorbing Panels Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2025-2034

Get 30% Off All Global Market Reports With Code ONLINE30 – Stay Ahead Of Trade Shifts, Macroeconomic Trends, And Industry Disruptors” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, September 4, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- How Large Will The Indoor Sound Absorbing Panels Market Be By 2025?

The market size for indoor sound absorbing panels has seen significant growth in the recent past. This market is projected to expand from $2.41 billion in 2024 to $2.59 billion in 2025, marking a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.3%. The notable growth during the historical period can be linked to factors such as enhanced investments in acoustic infrastructure, an increase in entertainment venues, expansion of smart homes, development in sound-sensitive healthcare centers, and a growing trend of home theater installations.

Anticipations indicate a robust expansion in the market of indoor sound absorbing panels in the upcoming years. The market is projected to swell to a size of $3.39 billion by 2029, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.0%. Factors contributing to the growth during the projection period includes the continuous increase in commercial and residential buildings, the surge of urbanization and industrialization, escalation in construction undertakings, the proliferating count of educational institutions, and growing cognition regarding sound pollution. The forecast period also highlights major trends such as technological evolutions, enhancements in recyclable acoustic panel materials, advancements in 3D decorative acoustic designs, the evolution of hybrid acoustic-thermal panels, and breakthroughs in lightweight modular panel solutions.

Download a free sample of the indoor sound absorbing panels market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=27014&type=smp

What Are The Major Driving Forces Influencing The Indoor Sound Absorbing Panels Market Landscape?

The growth of the indoor sound absorbing panels market is anticipated to be bolstered by escalating construction activities. These activities involve the construction, enhancement, or development of buildings and infrastructure across a variety of sectors. There's a surge in construction activities owing to rapid urbanization which has spurred the need for housing, transportation, and commercial spaces. This has elicited substantial investments from both the government and private sector towards infrastructure development. Indoor sound-absorbing panels assist these activities by offering effective sound solutions that are in compliance with building regulations and augment the convenience and usability of interior spaces. As an illustration, in November 2023, the Office for National Statistics, a government department based in the UK, documented a surge in new construction activities by $19.96 million (£18,161 million) in 2022, witnessing a growth of 16.8% in private sector and 13.1% in public sector projects. Consequently, the upswing in construction activities is anticipated to stimulate the expansion of the indoor sound absorbing panels market.

Who Are The Top Players In The Indoor Sound Absorbing Panels Market?

Major players in the Indoor Sound Absorbing Panels Global Market Report 2025 include:

• Compagnie de Saint-Gobain S.A.

• Owens Corning

• Knauf Insulation GmbH

• Armstrong World Industries Inc.

• Sound Seal LLC

• GIK Acoustics LLC

• Abstracta AB

• BuzziSpace NV

• Acoustical Surfaces Inc.

• Audimute Soundproofing

What Are The Key Trends And Market Opportunities In The Indoor Sound Absorbing Panels Sector?

Major players in the indoor sound absorbing panels market are focusing on creating innovative products, including acoustic solutions to improve the quality of sound, minimize noise, and seamlessly integrate design into residential, commercial, and institutional environments. Acoustic solutions pertain to materials or systems that enable the control, absorption, or mitigation of sound, thus increasing the acoustical comfort of indoor environments. In May 2025, Klar, an acoustic solutions firm based out of Singapore, introduced a range of customizable luxury acoustic panels that balance sound absorption performance with bespoke aesthetics for contemporary interiors. These panels offer complete customizability in terms of size, form, hue, materials, and finishes, guaranteeing their accommodation in a variety of residential and commercial situations. Constructed with premium materials such as natural wood and plush fabric, they effectively mitigate noise and reverberation, thereby elevating the aesthetic appeal of a location. These panels, made for straightforward installation and lasting use, are also produced using environmentally friendly and sustainable procedures, rendering them both a practical and conscientious option for acoustic remediation.

Market Share And Forecast By Segment In The Global Indoor Sound Absorbing Panels Market

The indoor sound absorbing panels market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Product Type: Foam Panels, Fabric Panels, Wooden Panels, Fiberglass Panels, Other Product Types

2) By Distribution Channel: Online Stores, Specialty Stores, Supermarkets Or Hypermarkets, Other Distribution Channels

3) By Application: Residential, Commercial, Industrial, Other Applications

4) By End-User: Offices, Recording Studios, Theaters, Educational Institutions, Other End-Users

Subsegments:

1) By Foam Panels: Melamine Foam Panels, Polyurethane Foam Panels, Egg Crate Foam, Pyramid Foam Panels, Wedge Foam Panels

2) By Fabric Panels: Fabric-Wrapped Fiberglass Panels, Art Acoustic Panels, Printed Fabric Panels, Decorative Wall-Mounted Panels, Modular Fabric Panels

3) By Wooden Panels: Perforated Wooden Panels, Slatted Wooden Panels, Veneered Wood Panels, Medium-Density Fiberboard Acoustic Panels, Groove Acoustic Panels

4) By Fiberglass Panels: High-Density Fiberglass Boards, Ceiling-Suspended Fiberglass Panels, Wall-Mounted Fiberglass Panels, Reinforced Fiberglass Panels, Edge-Frame Fiberglass Panels

5) By Other Product Types: Polyester Fiber Panels, 3D Acoustic Panels, Polyethylene Terephthalate Felt Panels, Cork Acoustic Panels, Magnetic or Modular Acoustic Tiles

View the full indoor sound absorbing panels market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/indoor-sound-absorbing-panels-global-market-report

Indoor Sound Absorbing Panels Market Regional Insights

In the 2025 Global Market Report for Indoor Sound Absorbing Panels, North America is identified as the leading region with projected growth. The report includes details on various other regions including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

Browse Through More Reports Similar to the Global Indoor Sound Absorbing Panels Market 2025, By The Business Research Company

Architectural Acoustic Panels Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/architectural-acoustic-panels-global-market-report

Soundproof Curtains Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/soundproof-curtains-global-market-report

Loudspeakers And Sound Bars Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/loudspeakers-and-sound-bars-global-market-report

Speak With Our Expert:

Saumya Sahay

Americas +1 310-496-7795

Asia +44 7882 955267 & +91 8897263534

Europe +44 7882 955267

Email: saumyas@tbrc.info

The Business Research Company - www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com

Follow Us On:

• LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company"

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.