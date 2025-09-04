Geniatech Announces AIM-M2, a 40 TOPS Edge AI Accelerator Priced at $168

Geniatech AIM-M2 for Edge AI and LLM projects Geniatech AIM-M2 Kinara Ara-2 Powered AI Inference Acceleration Module Geniatech AI Accelerator with Multi-SoCs: Hailo/Kinara/DeepX/MemoryX/Rockchip

Geniatech's M.2 AI accelerator module, powered by Kinara's Ara-2 NPU, delivers 40 TOPS INT8 compute performance at low power consumption. Priced at $168.

SHENZHEN, CHINA, September 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Geniatech , a leading innovator in embedded and industrial computing solutions, today announced the launch of its groundbreaking AIM-M2 AI accelerator module . Priced at an accessible $168, this M.2 module, powered by Kinara's Ara-2 NPU, delivers an impressive 40 TOPS (Trillions of Operations Per Second) of INT8 compute performance at remarkably low power consumption. It is designed to enable the seamless deployment of generative AI and complex multi-model applications directly at the edge for embedded systems and industrial devices."The future of AI isn't in the cloud; it's at the edge. AI innovation today requires more than raw compute — it demands efficiency, precision, and scalability at the point of action," said [Fang/CEO, Geniatech]. "Our AIM-M2 module is a testament to this vision, democratizing access to powerful AI acceleration. By offering a high-performance, low-power, and incredibly cost-effective solution, we are empowering developers and businesses to deploy sophisticated generative AI and multi-model applications directly where the action happens, unlocking unprecedented innovation in embedded and industrial systems."The Geniatech AIM-M2 is a cost-effective M.2 2280 form-factor AI accelerator. Leveraging the standard M.2 interface, it ensures seamless integration into a wide array of host systems, including edge servers, embedded platforms, mini-PCs, industrial automation gateways, and AIoT devices. Optimized for transformer and generative AI models, the AIM-M2 supports popular frameworks such as ONNX, TensorFlow, and PyTorch, and is validated with models like LLaMA 2.0, YOLOv8, and Stable Diffusion 1.4 (achieving ~10s for 20 iterations).Key features and benefits of the AIM-M2 include:* 40 TOPS AI Performance:** Powered by the cutting-edge Kinara Ara-2 NPU, delivering robust INT8 compute for demanding AI workloads.* M.2 Interface:** Plug-and-play integration into industrial and embedded platforms with an M.2 card slot.* Optimized for Generative AI:** Efficiently runs large AI models such as LLMs and diffusion models with ultra-low latency and power consumption.* Multi-Model Versatility:** Supports concurrent multi-stream and multi-model inferencing without performance degradation, ideal for complex real-world applications.* Broad Compatibility:** AI framework compatibility with TensorFlow, PyTorch, and ONNX, alongside support for advanced AI models like LLaMA 2.0 and YOLOv8.* Cost-Efficient & Low Power:** Unlocks high-performance AI inference for vision, language, and edge intelligence at an accessible price point, designed for minimal power draw.* Hassle-Free Development:** Comes bundled with robust, production-ready drivers and a comprehensive Software Development Kit (SDK) for rapid evaluation and deployment.The AIM-M2 represents a significant step forward in making advanced AI capabilities accessible for a broad range of edge applications, from smart manufacturing and surveillance to autonomous systems and intelligent retail. Its compact design and powerful capabilities enable developers to inject powerful AI capabilities into their products with minimal engineering overhead.For developers and businesses interested in leveraging the AIM-M2 to advance their edge AI applications, detailed technical specifications, benchmarking results, and purchasing information are now available on Geniatech’s official website: https://shop.geniatech.com/product/m2-ai-inference-acceleration-module/ About Geniatech:Founded in 1997, Geniatech is a global leader in embedded and IoT hardware solutions, specializing in industrial single board computers, system-on-modules, AI edge devices, and E Ink display systems. With decades of experience in hardware design, software integration, and OEM/ODM services, Geniatech delivers customized solutions for industries including smart manufacturing, intelligent transportation, digital signage, and industrial automation. Headquartered in Shenzhen, China, with offices and partners worldwide, Geniatech is committed to enabling next-generation connected devices with reliability, performance, and innovation at their core. For more information, visit https://www.geniatech.com/

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.