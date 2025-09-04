VidAU to Launch AI Video Ad Generator at Affiliate World Europe

Vidau lunch AI Video Ad Generator at Affiliate World Europe in Budapest. CEO Joanna Chen Leads Vidau Team in at Affiliate World Europe Vidau Logo

VidAU unveils AI Video Ad Generator at Affiliate World Europe—turning product photos or text into cinematic, ready-to-post ads in minutes.

CA, UNITED STATES, September 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- VidAU , the AI video solutions pioneer, will debut its groundbreaking AI Video Ad Generator at Affiliate World Europe in Budapest. Powered by Google’s Veo 3, the new tool transforms product photos or text prompts into cinematic, ready-to-post ads in just minutes—eliminating the need for complex editing or expensive production teams.The generator allows advertisers to instantly create lifestyle content, text-driven spots, and even AI avatar-led campaigns, all designed for maximum impact across TikTok, Instagram, YouTube, and other major social platforms. With professional-grade visuals and motion powered by Veo 3, the ads are optimized for performance and scale."We are thrilled to be at the heart of the affiliate marketing world in Budapest," said Joanna Chan, CEO of VidAU. "The energy at Affiliate World is unmatched, and it’s the perfect place to connect with forward-thinking advertisers and e-commerce leaders. We believe that our AI video technology is a game-changer for anyone serious about generating high-quality conversions, and we're excited to show the community what VidAU can do."VidAU’s unveiling comes on the heels of a significant growth phase, supported by a funding round led by Nuohai Venture Capital, with participation from Nuohui Investment and River Jin Technology. This backing underscores the company’s mission to become the leading AI agent for performance-driven video advertising.During the Budapest event, VidAU will host live demonstrations and private sessions for advertisers eager to integrate AI video into their campaign strategies. The team will also showcase real-world case studies highlighting how brands are already using VidAU to boost traffic, capture leads, and scale efficiently.About VidAUVidAU (vidau.ai) is a leader in AI-powered video solutions for advertisers and e-commerce brands. Its platform offers advanced creative automation tools designed to drive traffic, generate conversions, and maximize engagement in today’s fast-moving digital landscape.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.