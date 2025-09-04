DocAssistant is an AI scribe designed specifically for emergency medicine workflows

AI Helps ER Physicians Cut Charting Time 85% and Recover $399K Annually

I typically have two hours of charting at the end of each shift and yesterday I saw 37 patients in eight hours and was out the door 15 minutes after the end of my shift. Absolutely amazing.” — Dr. Joe Bellezzo

SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, September 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Elite Hospital Partners found that their emergency medicine physicians who used DocAssistant's HIPAA-compliant AI scribe and Clinical Decision Support Tool reduced charting time by 85% while capturing an average of $399,168 in additional annualized revenue per physician through more complete clinical documentation."Emergency physicians spend way too much time on documentation and searching through medical resources instead of patient care," said Dr. Nathan Murray, practicing emergency physician and founder of DocAssistant. "Our AI scribe gives doctors their time back, reduces diagnostic errors, and helps groups capture revenue that's often lost due to incomplete documentation."Emergency medicine has one of the heaviest documentation burdens in healthcare. Research published in the Journal of General Internal Medicine shows physicians spend 49% of their clinic time on EHR and desk work versus only 27% on direct patient care. Medical coding errors cost the U.S. healthcare industry about $36 billion each year in lost revenue, according to an American Medical Association report. Meanwhile, physicians spend an average of 86 minutes nightly on after-hours charting, according to AMA studies. Burnout is widespread: physicians who lack adequate time for documentation are 2.8 times more likely to report symptoms, research shows.Unlike generic medical transcription tools, DocAssistant strives to be the best AI scribe for emergency medicine , purpose-built for ER workflows. The HIPAA-compliant AI scribe automatically generates structured notes, codes encounters in real time, and prepares billing documentation optimized for 2023 CMS Evaluation & Management guidelines. In the Elite Hospital Partners study, physicians maintained their usual throughput of 264 patients per month while achieving more complete, compliant documentation, a .2 RVU increase per patient, an increase of $126 in reimbursement per patient, and zero billing rejections tied to DocAssistant’s AI-generated notes.With nearly one in five medical claims initially denied and 60% of those never resubmitted to payers, according to AHIMA Journal, the financial impact of incomplete documentation compounds across healthcare systems.DocAssistant's AI analyzes transcripts from medical encounters for billing implications and identifying clinically necessary but often undocumented elements such as external medical records review and risk stratification tools.User feedback indicates strong adoption among emergency medicine physicians. Dr. Joe Bellezzo, an ED Doc and founder of the democratic group San Diego Emergency Physicians, stated: "I typically have two hours of charting at the end of each shift and yesterday I saw 37 patients in eight hours and was out the door 15 minutes after the end of my shift. Absolutely amazing."About DocAssistant: DocAssistant develops HIPAA-compliant AI scribe solutions specifically for emergency medicine physicians. The company's emergency medicine AI scribe combines automated clinical documentation with decision support designed for high-volume acute care environments. Founded by practicing emergency physicians, DocAssistant is based in San Diego, California. More information is available at www.docassistant.ai

