Hot-Rolled Steel Coil Market Set to Reach $234.85 Billion by 2029

Hot-Rolled Steel Coil Global Market Report 2025 - Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

What Is The Expected Cagr For The Hot-Rolled Steel Coil Market Through 2025?

The market size of hot-rolled steel coil has been on a consistent upward trajectory in recent times. The market value is projected to ascend from $189.86 billion in 2024 to $198.67 billion in 2025, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.6%. The augment during the historical duration can be traced back to the increasing substitution of cold-rolled coils with hot-rolled ones in structural applications, burgeoning utilisation of hot-rolled steel in the construction of oil and gas pipelines, growing demand from the railway and transportation sector, intensified usage in the manufacturing of agricultural equipment, and a surge in the incorporation on hot-rolled coils in the production of container and storage tanks.

Anticipations for the hot-rolled steel coil market suggest stable expansion in the forthcoming years, with projections indicating a rise to $234.86 billion in 2029 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.3%. Several factors are thought to contribute to this sector's growth within the forecasted timeframe, including rising demand from the infrastructure and construction sectors, increased manufacturing of automobiles and the adoption of Electric Vehicles (EV), technological breakthroughs in steel production and automation, burgeoning industrialization and urbanization within developing economies, and supportive government legislations combined with public infrastructure investments. Key trends during this forecast period encompass the increased acceptance of electric arc furnace (EAF) technology, the creation of durable yet lightweight hot-rolled steel coils for automobiles and EVs, innovation in automation and artificial intelligence-based production quality monitoring, advancements in eco-friendly steel and carbon-reduction processes, and the growth of extended distribution through digital and e-commerce avenues.

What Are The Key Factors Driving Growth In The Hot-Rolled Steel Coil Market?

The rise in construction and infrastructure activities is anticipated to fuel the expansion of the hot-rolled steel coil market. This refers to the creation and implementation of physical structures and systems that support transport, utilities, and public amenities. The surge in urban population and city expansion necessitates better transport systems, sufficient housing, and improved public facilities to cater to the growing needs of the inhabitants. Given its ability to be mass-produced with consistent sizes, hot-rolled steel coil is advantageous for construction and infrastructure projects which require uniformity and scalability. For example, a report by the UK's Department for Business and Trade disclosed that in the first quarter of 2024, total new construction orders experienced a jump of 15.9% ($1,926 million (£1,436 million)) relative to the final quarter of 2023. Hence, the mounting demand for such projects is amplifying the expansion of the hot-rolled steel coil market.

What Are The Top Players Operating In The Hot-Rolled Steel Coil Market?

Major players in the Hot-Rolled Steel Coil Global Market Report 2025 include:

• ArcelorMittal SA

• Toyota Tsusho Corporation

• Pohang Iron And Steel Company

• China Baowu Steel Group Corp.

• Nippon Steel And Sumitomo Metal Corporation (NSSMC)

• Baosteel Group Corp. Ltd.

• ThyssenKrupp AG

• Japan Future Enterprise Steel Corporation

• Shougang Group

• Tata Steel Ltd.

What Are The Main Trends, Positively Impacting The Growth Of Hot-Rolled Steel Coil Market?

Key players in the hot-rolled steel coil industry are working towards broadening their facilities to enhance business and introduce new abilities or technologies while maintaining the operations at their current location. Expansion of the facility is a strategy to grow an existing site keeping in mind the raised operations or expected future growth. For example, Uzmetkombinat, a steel production company based in Uzbekistan, launched its operations at a newly founded hot-rolled steel production facility in Bekabad in May 2025. The facility expansion has made the newly built complex capable of producing over 1 million tons of hot-rolled steel annually, reducing dependence on imports and boosting export capability. The continuous production system installed allows the semi-finished materials to go straight into the rolling process, thereby bypassing reheating and enhancing energy efficiency. The facility encompasses a 120-ton electric-arc furnace, a continuous casting system, and a rolling mill to support mass production. It also incorporates modern filtering and energy-saving technologies to limit its effect on the environment.

Comprehensive Segment-Wise Insights Into The Hot-Rolled Steel Coil Market

The hot-rolled steel coil market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Type: Hot Rolled Coils (Thickness Above 3mm), Hot Rolled Coils (Thickness Below 3mm)

2) By Grade: Low-Carbon Steel, Medium-Carbon Steel, High-Carbon Steel, Alloy Steel

3) By End-Use: Construction And Infrastructure, Oil And Gas Or Energy, Automotive, Industrial Equipment, Shipbuilding And Marine, Other End-Uses

Subsegments:

1) By Hot Rolled Coils (Thickness Above 3mm): Structural Steel Coils, Pressure Vessel Steel Coils, High Strength Low Alloy (HSLA) Coils, Boiler Quality Coils, Shipbuilding Grade Coils

2) By Hot Rolled Coils (Thickness Below 3mm): Commercial Quality Coils, Drawing Quality Coils, Deep Drawing Quality Coils, Automotive Grade Coils, Pipe And Tube Grade Coils

Global Hot-Rolled Steel Coil Market - Regional Insights

In 2024, the Asia-Pacific region dominated the global market for hot-rolled steel coil. This market report includes other regions such as Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa. The future growth forecast for each region is also detailed.

