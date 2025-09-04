Comprehensive Report on the Insurance For Against Covid-19 Market: Opportunities and Challenges

The Business Research Company

Insurance For Against Covid-19 Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

What Is The Expected Cagr For The Insurance For Against Covid-19 Market Through 2025?

The insurance against COVID-19 market size has shown robust growth in the past few years. Projections show an increase from $45.37 billion in 2024 to $48.48 billion in 2025, marked by a 6.9% compound annual growth rate (CAGR). The progress during the historical period can be linked to the surge in COVID-19 infection rates, governmental requirements for health coverage, escalating hospitalization expenses, expanding cognizance of the advantages of insurance, and a heightened need for financial security.

In the following years, the insurance sector for COVID-19 market is projected to experience robust growth. By 2029, the market is predicted to expand to a significant $62.35 billion, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.5%. This growth in the projected timeframe can be linked to the increased use of digital insurance platforms, the proliferation of telehealth services, the rise of blended insurance models, the boost in corporate health initiatives, and the increased perception of health risks following the pandemic. Key trends during this period are expected to consist of claims processing powered by artificial intelligence, policy management via blockchain, digital enrolment solutions, insurance applications focused on mobile use, and health monitoring facilitated by the internet of things.

What Are The Driving Factors Impacting The Insurance For Against Covid-19 Market?

The surge in global travel is predicted to spur the development of the insurance sector for COVID-19 in the future. International travel implies crossing national borders for various reasons such as tourism, business, education, visiting relatives, among others. The rise in global travel is a consequence of the rising disposable incomes worldwide, allowing numerous individuals to spend on pastime activities such as foreign travel. Insurance specific to COVID-19 bolsters international travel by providing health coverage for pandemic-related diseases, ensuring that travellers receive immediate care overseas. It mitigates financial hazards by taking care of quarantine, hospitalization, and travel disruption, thereby boosting travel assurance and safety. For example, FREETOUR.com, a Switzerland-based travel services enterprise, reported that UK citizens made over 90 million overseas trips in 2024, and are expected to make over 92 million outbound travel and host 43.4 million global tourists in 2025. Consequently, the escalating demand for overseas travel is fueling the expansion of the COVID-19 insurance sector.

Which Players Dominate The Insurance For Against Covid-19 Industry Landscape?

Major players in the Insurance For Against Covid-19 Global Market Report 2025 include:

• UnitedHealth Group Incorporated

• Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China Ltd.

• Cigna Corporation

• Allianz SE

• Kaiser Foundation Health Plan Inc.

• AXA S.A.

• Humana Inc.

• People's Insurance Company of China (PICC)

• MetLife Inc.

• Munich Re Group

What Are The Main Trends, Positively Impacting The Growth Of Insurance For Against Covid-19 Market?

Leading businesses in the COVID-19 insurance sector are prioritizing the creation of inventive insurance products, including term insurance plans, to improve policy availability, underwriting efficacy, and the customer journey. A term insurance policy pertains to life insurance coverage that is active for a predetermined timeframe, offering a death benefit to the heir if the insured individual perishes within that period. For example, in January 2023, Edelweiss Tokio Life Insurance Company Limited, a life insurance firm located in India, introduced Covid Shield+, a carefully curated term insurance scheme intended to give monetary safeguard against hazards linked to COVID-19. The features of the plan encompass a one-time payout in the event of a COVID-19 caused death, coverage for hospital expenditure, and surplus advantages like the elimination of future payments if the policyholder is diagnosed with COVID-19. This strategic move was designed to provide financial certainty and serene consciousness to individuals and families amidst the pandemic, confirming safety against unexpected health and financial crises. It is available to individuals between the ages of 18 and 65 and could be eligible for tax reductions under the relevant legal provisions.

Global Insurance For Against Covid-19 Market Segmentation By Type, Application, And Region

The insurance for against covid-19 market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Type: Health Insurance, Life Insurance, Travel Insurance, Business Interruption Insurance, Other Types

2) By Coverage: Individual, Family, Corporate

3) By Distribution Channel: Online, Insurance Brokers, Direct Sales, Other Distribution Channels

4) By End-User: Individuals, Businesses, Governments, Other End-Users

Subsegments:

1) By Health Insurance: Individual Health Coverage, Family Floater Health Plans, Critical Illness Insurance, Group Health Insurance, Senior Citizen Health Plans

2) By Life Insurance: Term Life Insurance, Whole Life Insurance, Endowment Policies, Unit Linked Insurance Plans, Guaranteed Issue Life Insurance

3) By Travel Insurance: Single Trip Travel Insurance, Multi Trip Travel Insurance, Student Travel Insurance, Senior Citizen Travel Insurance, Medical Travel Insurance

4) By Business Interruption Insurance: Contingent Business Interruption, Extra Expense Coverage, Civil Authority Coverage, Service Interruption Insurance, Leader Property Coverage

5) By Other Types: Disability Income Insurance, Hospital Cash Insurance, Home Quarantine Insurance, Telehealth Coverage Insurance, Post Hospitalization Coverage

Which Region Holds The Largest Market Share In The Insurance For Against Covid-19 Market?

In the 2025 Global Market Report on Insurance for Against Covid-19, North America held the position of the leading region in the given year. Asia-Pacific, meanwhile, is projected to experience the most rapid growth during the forecast period. The report comprehensively includes regions such as North America, Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

The Business Research Company

